USFL sets ticket prices for Michigan Panthers games at Ford Field

Detroit — USFL tickets for games at Ford Field in 2023 aren't going to break the bank.

The USFL announced Thursday that single-game tickets for Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars home games will start at $10, and season tickets will start at $25 — yes, $25 for all the games. There will be nine USFL games at Ford Field in 2023, with five featuring the Panthers.

Daryl "Moose" Johnston, the USFL's executive vice president for football operations, called the ticket prices "the best value in professional sports," when compared to those of the "Big Four" leagues in the United States.

"Affordability," Johnston said recently, highlighting one of the main appeals of the rebooted USFL. "I see ticket prices today, and I know my dad wouldn't have been able to take me and my brother to a game today, on the paycheck he was taking home."

Ticket prices for the USFL games at Ford Field are as follows: $10 for an end-zone individual ticket, $25 for a sideline individual ticket, $40 for a club individual ticket, $25 for end-zone season tickets, $75 for sideline season tickets and $100 for club season tickets.

Season tickets at all price points will include a reserved seat for the five Panthers games, and a general-admission ticket for the four Stars games.

The Ford Field ticket prices are the lowest of the league's four hubs, which also include Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Canton, Ohio.

League officials are hoping to draw at least 15,000 fans a game for the Panthers.

Last year, the inaugural season of the USFL which played its entire regular season in Birmingham, Alabama, kids got in free with a ticketed adult. There won't be free admission for kids this year, but the USFL is working on a four-ticket family package that will include concession offerings. Details and prices will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're well down the way with Ford Field," said Brett Zalaski, head of ticket sales and services for the USFL. "What we're going to have is an all-inclusive package ... that would focus on the families."

General concession prices remain TBD. Levy Restaurants runs concessions at Ford Field, and will set the food and beverage prices for the USFL. Parking details and prices also remain TBD. Many lots are operated by Ford Field.

Tickets for the USFL's 2023 postseason games, to be played in Canton, Ohio, will be sold separately.

The Panthers and Stars kick off the season on the road for two weeks, before debuting at Ford Field on Sunday, April 30, in an afternoon doubleheader. Training camp for both teams starts March 16, and will take place at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium, which also will host practices throughout the season.

The USFL is taking ticket deposits at theusfl.com.

Notables

▶ The Panthers' have their full coaching staff for 2023, though it's subject to change should guys get other offers:

Mike Nolan is head coach, Steve Brown is defensive coordinator (and defensive-backs coach), Eric Marty is offensive coordinator (and quarterbacks coach), Collin Bauer is defensive-line coach, Christian Runza is linebackers coach, Tim Holt is offensive-line coach, Gary Watkins is tight-ends coach, Jordan Pavlisin is running-backs coach, and Jaron Fairman is special-teams coordinator (and wide receivers coach).

▶ No contract has officially been signed yet between the USFL and Eastern Michigan, but the university is expected to be paid about $200,000 for lending its facilities to the Panthers and Stars.

