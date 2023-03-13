USFL unveils TV schedule for Michigan Panthers games; tickets on sale

Detroit — The Michigan Panthers are ready for the spotlight.

The United States Football League released its TV schedule for its second season — which starts in mid-April — and the Panthers will play half of their 10 games on Fox. All of the games for the Panthers and the league's seven other teams will be on national television.

The Panthers will play their home games at Ford Field, and the Philadelphia Stars will play in Detroit, too.

Here's the TV schedule for the Panthers:

∎Sunday, April 16 (noon): at Houston Gamblers, NBC, Peacock

∎ Sunday, April 23 (7): vs. Philadelphia Stars (in Canton, Ohio), FS1

∎ Sunday, April 30 (4): vs. New Jersey Generals, Fox

∎ Saturday, May 6 (7:30): vs. Memphis Showboats, NBC, Peacock

∎ Saturday, May 13 (12:30): vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, USA, Peacock

∎ Saturday, May 20 (4): vs. Birmingham Stallions, Fox

∎ Sunday, May 28 (5:30): at New Jersey Generals, FS1

∎ Sunday, June 4 (4): at New Orleans Breakers, Fox

∎ Saturday, June 10 (noon): at Pittsburgh Maulers, Fox

∎ Sunday, June 18 (7): vs. Philadelphia Stars, Fox

Tickets for USFL games at Ford Field — nine games in all, between the Panthers and Stars — went on sale last week at theusfl.com, with single-game prices ranging from $10 to $40. Season tickets are heavily discounted and range from $25 to $100 — yes, that's the total price for all nine games.

Group rates start at 10 fans, and groups larger than 50 will be allowed on-field experiences before and after games. A family plan — to include tickets, drinks and food — will be announced before the start of the season. Concession prices will be set by Levy, Ford Field's food and beverage operator, and haven't been announced. Parking prices, controlled by Ford Field, also haven't been announced.

USFL officials have set a goal of drawing 15,000 fans for Panthers games at Ford Field. The rebooted XFL, a spring-football competitor which launched last month, is averaging more than 10,000 fans a game.

The Panthers, led by first-year head coach Mike Nolan, open training camp next Monday at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium. They will share the practice facilities with the Stars.

