Iconic Detroit News columnist Jerry Green, last to cover every Super Bowl, has died at age 94

Detroit always had been represented at the Super Bowl — by one man.

Jerry Green, a legendary sportswriter in Michigan, first at the Associated Press and later at The Detroit News, who was the only reporter to cover each of the first 56 Super Bowls, died on Thursday night. He was 94.

In February 2020, Green officially became the last reporter to see all of the Super Bowls, having outlasted Jerry Izenberg, a retired sports columnist for the Newark Star-Ledger. Izenberge called Green up weeks earlier and said he was out. Green repeatedly tried to get Izenberg to change his mind, but it was done.

“Jerry,” Izenberg told Green, “I can’t go. You carry on.”

And, Green did, through Super Bowl LVI, before announcing the end of his streak in January 2023.

"To me, a proud honorable streak," Green wrote in announcing he would not be covering Super Bowl LVII. "Hard work. A bit of notoriety, lots of deadlines — and dead ideas."

Green joined The News in 1963 and was the Lions beat writer from 1965-72, at which point he shifted to a columnist role he kept until his official retirement in 2004. He kept writing occasionally for The News, including week-long coverage of the Super Bowl through 2020.

“Jerry was an icon at The News and among sports writers,” said Gary Miles, editor and publisher of The News. “And he was unabashedly proud of the paper, his contributions and his colleagues. He gave us his all and we’ll miss him.”

Before The News, he was at the Associated Press' Detroit bureau, where he saw the Lions win the 1957 NFL championship. Green believed he was the only writer who covered championships for all four major professional teams in Detroit: the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Detroit News columnist Jerry Green," the Lions wrote in a team statement. "Jerry's work ethic, professionalism and commitment to his craft made a significant impact on journalism within the city of Detroit and around the country for more than a half-century.

"Jerry's dedication to covering the NFL was perhaps best reflected in his unprecedented streak of covering 56 consecutive Super Bowls over the course of his career. His work was instrumental in promoting the game of football and expanding interest in the NFL. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the Green family and all who knew him."

Green covered everything, but he made his name with the NFL — before and after the merger of 1970, which led to the creation of the AFL–NFL World Championship Game, which became the Super Bowl.

One of Green's most memorable moments on the beat developed poolside outside Miami, in early 1969, before Super Bowl III. A shirtless Joe Namath had skipped the mandatory pregame press conferences, enraging commissioner Pete Rozelle, and instead agreed to talk to a small gathering of eight or nine reporters from his beach chair at a Fort Lauderdale hotel — Green was in the right place at the right time; Brent Musberger, then a sportswriter in Chicago, was, too.

That was a few days before the underdog New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 12, 1969. Most recall Namath guaranteeing victory by the pool. He didn't, Green liked to remind his longtime readers over the years.

"Namath charmed us for a half-hour," Green wrote for The News in 2020. "But, his famous 'I guarantee you,' his assurance of an AFL and Jets victory, was spoken at a gridiron dinner two days later."

Sports Illustrated photographer Walter Iooss took the famous picture of the poolside chat. Green is right there, with a crewcut, in the second row.

Green was born in New York City and went to prep school at the same Connecticut Hotchkiss School that future Lions owner William Clay Ford Sr. attended. After high school, Green attended Brown University, a classmate of future Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. He also attended Boston University.

He broke into journalism in 1952 at the New York Journal-American, before enlisting in the Navy in 1953. On duty in Hong Kong in 1955, he bought the typewriter he would use for years in Detroit.

Unable to get a job in New York, according to a 2019 Crain's profile, Green was referred for a job at the Associated Press in Ann Arbor. He started in 1956, and eventually became Detroit's AP sports editor.

"I got a tremendous break starting out with Michigan football," Green told Crain's. "It was like a rookie reporter getting to cover the New York Yankees."

Eventually, he arrived at The News, where he was fair — but could be blunt and harsh, too.

After New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson died in a plane crash in August 1979, Green wrote, "I am not a person who believes that when a man dies he automatically becomes saintly and should only be praised. A wise man I once knew described a cantankerous lout thusly: 'When he was alive, he was an SOB. And now that he's dead, he's a dead SOB.'" Green called him "surly," "crude," "rude" — and a "winner."

Still, the Yankees were incensed the next time they arrived to play the Tigers in Detroit, with several wanting to physically fight Green. Reggie Jackson, long a Green ally, calmed things down.

In the 1970s, he dubbed Detroit the "City of Chumps," for all its poor play across every sport — a not-so-kind play off the 1930s moniker, "City of Champions." Green loved the term "ziggy," to describe a coach's firing, and he got to use it a lot on the Lions beat. He loved exclamation points, but was hardly a cheerleader.

While at The News, Green was named Michigan's sportswriter of the year 10 times, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He also authored eight books, his first in 1969, and his last in 2008.

Green absolutely adored newspapers, and still was pitching stories to The News' sports editor until recent weeks. He complimented oft-overlooked copy editors on their headlines, and was grateful for their good catches. The industry's downturn saddened him, but he still kept up with the times. He used an iPhone.

For years, Green and wife Nancy split their time between Metro Detroit and Palm Desert, California. Nancy died of breast cancer in 2002, and in 2010 Jerry returned to Michigan full-time, living in Grosse Pointe.

Even in recent years, Green was a semi-regular at Ford Field for Lions games and Comerica Park for Tigers games, outfitted in his familiar, earth-toned flak jacket. He always kept score and notes, even if he wasn't on deadline. He played golf into his 80s, and was an avid tennis fan. And he worked out regularly, always with an eye on the next Super Bowl — he saw two in Metro Detroit, XVI at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1982, and XL at Ford Field in 2005.

But, he never got to see the Lions in the big game, his big game, not that he ever was expecting to.

"I don't think I'll last that long," Green told Crain's, in 2019.

Green is survived by his daughter, Jenny Klein. Funeral arrangements are pending.

