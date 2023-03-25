Funeral arrangements set for former Detroit News sports writer Jerry Green

Funeral arrangements have been made for Jerry Green. The iconic Detroit News sports writer died earlier this week at the age of 94.

Visitation and services will be held for Green at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home at 2600 Crooks Road in Troy. There will be visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday with a second visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, immediately followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Green died Thursday evening, less than two months after announcing the end of his legendary streak of covering the first 56 Super Bowls.

"To me, a proud honorable streak," Green wrote in January. "Hard work. A bit of notoriety, lots of deadlines — and dead ideas."

Green began his journalism career in 1952, prior to serving in the Navy for four years. He returned to the profession in 1956, joining the Associated Press, and jumped to the Detroit News in 1963. He remained with the publication through his retirement in 2004, serving as the Lions beat reporter from 1965-72 before taking on a columnist role.

He continued to cover the Super Bowl and write occasional guest columns for the News through this year, opining on this year's championship game from the unfamiliar setting of his home for the first time.

Green is survived by his daughter Jenny Klein, her husband David Klein, and granddaughters Gretchen and Susannah Klein.

