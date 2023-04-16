Here's your chance to help select the newest members of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Detroit — Voting for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is now open.

More than three dozen personalities — including athletes, coaches and media members — are on this year's ballot, which is available at michigansportshof.org. Comprehensive candidate bios also are available on the website.

Voting is open through Friday, May 12. Results are expected to be announced in early June.

The 2023 induction ceremony will be in September at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The candidates include:

Professional

∎Bennie Blades: Lions' Pro Bowl defensive tackle

∎Tony Esposito: Hockey Hall-of-Fame goalie (Michigan Tech)

∎Larry Foote: Two-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker (Michigan; Detroit)

∎Kevin Glover: Lions' Pro Bowl center

∎Richard "Rip" Hamilton: Pistons' NBA champion

∎Pat Hentgen: World Series-champion pitcher, Cy Young winner (Fraser)

∎Derek Lowe: World Series-champion pitcher (Dearborn)

∎Ken Morrow: Four-time Stanley Cup champion, won Olympic gold with "Miracle on Ice" (Davison)

∎Pudge Rodriguez: Tigers' All-Star catcher, Hall-of-Famer

∎Sandra Jo Shiery: Ten-time winner on Professional Women's Bowling Association (Coldwater)

∎Tim Thomas: Stanley Cup-winning goalie (Davison)

∎Henrik Zetterberg: Red Wings' Stanley Cup champion, captain

Amateur

∎Jim Harbaugh: All-America quarterback at Michigan

∎Drew Henson: Baseball, football star at Brighton; quarterback at Michigan

∎Jake Long: Football, basketball star at Lapeer; All-America offensive tackle at Michigan

∎Mark Messner: Detroit Catholic Central alum; All-America defensive tackle at Michigan

∎Ryan Miller: Hobey Baker-winning goalie at Michigan State

∎Deanna Nolan: Miss Basketball out of Flint Northern; went on to win three WNBA titles

∎Shawn Respert: Detroit native; Michigan State basketball's all-time leading scorer, All-American

∎Sierra Romero: Three-time Big Ten player of the year for Michigan softball

∎Kevin Tapani: State championship-winning quarterback in Escanaba; star baseball pitcher at Central Michigan

∎Lorenzo White: All-American running back at Michigan State

∎LaMarr Woodley: State championship-winning linebacker at Saginaw; All-American at Michigan

Coaches

∎Gary Bryce: Long-time Wayne State softball coach; all-time leader in wins in Division I

∎Rick Comley: Won hockey national championships at Michigan State, Northern Michigan, Lake Superior State

∎Tommy Ivan: Led Red Wings to three Stanley Cup titles in the 1950s

∎Anita Jo Lake: Flint coach who won high-school state titles in basketball, softball, volleyball

∎Frank Orlando: Won 13 state championships with Detroit Country Day girls basketball

∎Bob Parks: Eastern Michigan track, cross-country coach who won six national titles

∎Steve Schmidt: Four-time national champion with Mott Community College men's basketball

∎Perry Watson: Two-time state champion with Southwestern boys basketball; led Detroit Mercy to two NCAAs

Media

∎Jake Ebling: Lansing sportswriter, radio personality; Redford native

∎Mike "Doc" Emrick: Hall-of-Fame NHL broadcaster; St. Clair resident

∎Terry Foster: Detroit sportswriter, radio personality; Detroit native

∎Reggie Hall: Detroit TV producer; Detroit native

∎Don Shane: Detroit TV reporter, sports director

∎Tim Staudt: Lansing TV report, radio personality; East Lansing native

