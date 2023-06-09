Swiftie alert: Detroit Lions players share favorite Taylor Swift songs

Detroit — Who knew Detroit's favorite football team were "Swifties"?

The Lions joined the chorus of thousands of fans descending on the Motor City this weekend from across the state, country and world, anticipating Taylor Swift's two soldout shows at Ford Field as part of her Eras tour.

Players took to the team's Instagram page Wednesday to drop their favorite tunes — some saying they didn't have "just one."

"'Long Live' is really good; also have 'Never Grow Up' kinda put me in my feels when I went to college and 'All Too Well' is a new banger," said Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld, 29. " So yeah, I have little sisters so, I'm a fan."

Starting quaterback Jared Goff had a few to name, too.

"My first one, I'm going go with 'Getaway Car.' Number two, I'll go with 'The One,' number three, I'll go with 'All Too Well' — 10 minute version," Goff, 28, said.

On Thursday, thousands massed outside Ford Field to purchase memorabilia like T-shirts, sweatshirts and other items commemorating the pop superstar’s return to the home of the Lions.

Swift's first concert was held at the stadium, which boasts an overall 65,000 capacity, in 2011. Three years prior in 2008, she released her hit "Love Story," a hit that for Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson just "hits different."

"Its an oldie," said Hutchinson, 22. "It's a classic. I love it and I look forward to hearing it this weekend."

Mistakenly and jokingly naming one of Miley Cyrus' songs at first, Illinois native Kerby Joseph, 22, started singing his favorite track: "I don't know about you. But I'm feeling 22 — yeah, I'm 22, too, ya know what I'm saying?," he said.

Showtimes kickoff 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar