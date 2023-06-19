Meet the newest members of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Detroit — The latest class of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame collected a lot of hardware in their playing days. Now, they're about to add personal plaques to their collections.

Red Wings legend Henrik Zetterberg and former Pistons star Richard "Rip" Hamilton headline the 2023 class of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, as announced Monday night.

They will be joined in the induction ceremony by Ryan Miller (Michigan State hockey), Sierra Romero (Michigan softball), Lorenzo White (Michigan State football), LaMarr Woodley (Michigan football), Rick Comley (Michigan State hockey coach) and Mike "Doc" Emrick (NHL broadcaster). Colleen Howe, the late wife of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe, and affectionately known as "Mrs. Hockey," will be honored in the contributor category.

"This year's class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history," said Scott Lesher, chairman of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Said Jordan Field, the president of the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame: “We thank the thousands of sports fans who went online to vote and be part of this year’s election process. The 2023 class includes those inductees who have had the most fan support in our history.”

The 2023 class was voted on by three groups, weighted differently: The Hall of Fame Task Force, which puts the final ballot together; the statewide election committee; and the public vote, which this year was weighted four times higher than previous years.

The Hall of Fame's Board of Directors ratified the vote, and also selected Howe as the winner for contributor.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Sound Board Theater at MotorCity Casino Hotel. Tickets start at $25, and are available at mshof.org.

Here's a closer look at the 2023 inductees:

Professional

▶ Hamilton: Played nine seasons for the Pistons, making three All-Star teams. He helped the team win the 2004 NBA championship and was part of six straight Eastern Conference Finals teams.

▶ Zetterberg: Played his entire career with the Red Wings, and was captain for six seasons. He led the team to the 2008 Stanley Cup championship, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Amateur

▶ Miller: An East Lansing native, he recorded 26 shutouts in goal for Michigan State, winning the 2001 Hobey Baker Award. He was the CCHA goaltender of the year all three years in East Lansing.

▶ Romero: A standout softball player at Michigan, she was a four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten player of the year. She holds the Big Ten's record in the Triple Crown categories.

▶ White: He remains the all-time leading rusher in Michigan State history, despite playing in the 1980s. He was first-team All-American twice, and a senior sparked upset wins over Michigan and Ohio State.

▶ Woodley: A Saginaw native, he won a state championship in high school before going on to star at Michigan. He was first-team All-America as a senior, and also was Big Ten defensive player of the year.

Coach

▶ Comley: He was an All-American player at Lake Superior State, before going on to coach Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan and Michigan State. He won national championships with all three.

Media

▶ Emrick: A resident of St. Clair, he was one of the most highly regarded NHL broadcasters from 1973 until his retirement in 2020. In 2011, he was the first media member inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Contributor

▶ Howe: Wife of Gordie Howe, she was a sports agent and manager, including representing Gordie and son Mark (both Michigan Sports Hall of Famers). She also helped bring Junior A hockey to the U.S. She died in 2009.

Legend

▶ Dawn Riley: A Detroit native, she is the most-decorated woman in the history of sailboat racing in the United States, as a captain, skipper and America's Cup crew member. This award was voted on by the Board of Directors.

