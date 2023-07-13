Michigan men out of WSOP Main Event; East Lansing's Nate Silver suffers a cooler

For the numbers guy, his number is up.

East Lansing native Nate Silver, famously known as the founder of FiveThirtyEight, busted out of the World Series of Poker's Main Event on Wednesday night. Silver, 45, finished in 87th place, out of a record starting field of more than 10,000. Silver earned $92,600, the second-largest cash of his blossoming poker career.

Fewer than 50 players remained in the Main Event, which will resume play Thursday in Las Vegas. First place is set to pay out more than $12 million.

Silver was looking strong Thursday, after nearly doubling his starting stack, his ace-jack holding up against his opponent's ace-10 starting hand.

Then, on the very next hand, Silver was dealt pocket sixes and called his opponent, who had pocket sevens. Both players hit trips, or three of a kind, on the flop, and Silver busted out. It was a total cooler.

"Obviously, you're going to get it all in at some point," Silver told PokerGo after he was felted. "He has the one hand I didn't want to see. ... No help (on the turn and river). (Bleep.) (Bleep.)

"I thought I played really well. I thought I played outstanding poker all six days I played.

"Outstanding event. It was a tremendous amount of fun."

Silver's best poker cash came at the 2021 WSOP, when he finished second in another $10,000 buy-in tournament, the Limit Hold'em Championship. He earned $151,842 for that showing.

Silver had the second-best showing by a Michigan man in this year's Main Event.

Later Wednesday night, Northville's James Jeffrey busted out. He was dealt pocket kings and was all-in against his opponent's ace-10. The flop came clean, but an ace on the turn spelled the end of Jeffrey. He earned $156,100 for finishing in 60th place, more than tripling his career earnings in live tournaments.

Jeffrey was the last of the Michigan men to exit the WSOP Main Event, which boasts two Michigan champs in the last 14 years — Shelby Township's Joe Cada (2009) and Clarkston's Ryan Riess (2013).

Cada earned a min-cash in this year's Main Event, finishing 1,358th for a $15,000 payday, or a $5,000 profit.

"Busted the Main!" Cada wrote on Twitter earlier this week. "Good luck to all the good guys/girls that are left."

Traverse City's Michael Banducci, who is having a fine WSOP circuit, finished in 388th place for a $40,000 payday. North Branch's Andrew Peplinski was 434rd for $37,500, Milford's Kirk Yancey was 482nd for $35,000, Southgate's Brent Ballentine was 623rd for $30,000, Dexter's Patrick Steele was 627th for $30,000, Hesperia's Joseph Ermatinger was 630th for $30,000, Trenton's Philip Wojtuniecki was 673rd $27,500, Macomb's Christopher Trombley was 829th for $25,000, Fenton's Chad Wernicke was 857th for $25,000, West Bloomfield's Josh Kay was 859th for $25,000, Saginaw's Jonathon Aspin was 973rd for $20,000, and Lake Orion's Mario Arrbias was 1,043rd for $17,500.

