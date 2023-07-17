Is another Michigan man about to win poker's biggest tournament?

Steven Jones Jr., a Michigan native who is now a real estate agent in Arizona, is sweating the commission these days.

Rather, he's sweating flops, turns and rivers as one of just three players left in the World Series of Poker's marquee tournament, the Main Event, which is set to conclude Monday night in Las Vegas.

Jones, who is originally from the Flint area as revealed on the PokerGo stream Sunday night, enters the final day of play with the chip lead, with 238 million chips. But it's a pretty close final three. Daniel Weinman, of Atlanta, has 199 million chips, and Adam Walton, of Seattle, has 165.5 million.

Jones entered the final table of nine players in second in chips, behind Walton, but ran well Sunday.

"It feels amazing," Jones said after play wrapped up late Sunday into early Monday morning. "Everything came into plan as I wanted to do it today. Worked out really well, picked up some big hands at some key spots."

Jones, 35, is a real estate agent from Scottsdale, but is originally from Michigan — meaning he is in the running to be the fourth player from Michigan to win the WSOP Main Event. If he wins, Jones would join Grand Rapids' Tom McEvoy (1983), Shelby Township's Joe Cada (2009) and Clarkston's Ryan Riess (2013).

Jones has played poker on the side for a long time, but is officially credited with just $245,346 in tournament earnings, according to the Hendon Mob online database tracker.

He's also guaranteed to eclipse that, big-time, thanks to the run of a lifetime at this year's Main Event. First place pays $12.1 million, second pays $6 million and third (minimum, at this point) pays $4 million.

This year's Main Event featured a record turnout of over 10,000 entries, paying $10,000 apiece.

For several years, Jones has had a vision board that included winning the Main Event, according to PokerGo. Now, he's closing in on the unthinkable — thanks, in large part, to pocket 10s, which he used to knock out two competitors Sunday, Daniel Holzner (ace-jack) and Toby Lewis (king-jack).

Jones increased his stack by more than 60 million chips on those two knockouts, pulling into the chip lead.

"I expect tomorrow to be a battle," Jones told reporters after bagging his chips late Sunday. "It's probably going to be a really long day. Obviously, some good players left. It's going to I think be a long day."

Sunday already was the ninth day of the Main Event, and Jones has been on a steady rise toward the top. A big Day 3 put him 163rd out of 1,877 players, and after treading water on Day 4, 5 and 6, he had a monster Day 7 to pull into fourth place out of 15 players, before pulling into second place ahead of Sunday's Day 9.

Jones has a big cheering section in the theater at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas, many holding up big pictures of his fac3e, and also has two very interested parents, mother Candice Jones, who originally from Linden, and father Steve Sr., who is originally from Fenton.

The whole family now lives in Arizona, but haven't abandoned their Michigan roots.

Jones, the poker player, is a huge fan of Michigan football, and an even bigger fan of the Detroit Lions. Riess, famously, turned down sponsor patches at the 2013 Main Event final table to wear a Lions jersey, instead.

It remains to be seen what Jones wears Monday, but here's betting whatever it is, the outfit has big pockets. On Sunday, he wore a shirt that read, in part, "It Was All A Dream."

"There's nothing that is going to beat this, I don't think," Jones, who also enjoys playing golf, flag football, softball and fantasy football, recently told PokerNews.

"This has been a goal of mine since I was a kid. It really hasn't sunk in yet all the way.

"But I'm going to try to be present in the moment and enjoy every second."

This is the fifth cash of the 2023 WSOP summer circuit for Jones. His previous best score this year was for $4,070. In 2018, he had his best live tournament cash, a ninth-place finish for $578,425. He began playing WSOP events in 2016, and this is his first cash in the Main Event.

