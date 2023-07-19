Detroit Tigers celebrate 21st Annual Negro Leagues Weekend, July 21-23

Detroit — The longest-running Negro Leagues weekend celebration in Major League Baseball returns this weekend, as the Detroit Tigers host the 21st-annual Negro Leagues Weekend July 21-23 when the San Diego Padres visit Comerica Park for a three-game series.

The 27th-annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Saturday will be the highlight of the weekend. The Tigers will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hall of Famer Norman “Turkey” Stearnes’ debut with the Detroit Stars in 1923 prior to the start of the game.

The Tigers will honor the Detroit Stars teams of the Negro Leagues by wearing Detroit Stars throwback uniforms for Saturday’s tribute game. Fans will have a chance to interact with three-time MLB All-Star and 2002 Tigers draftee Curtis Granderson Saturday and Sunday, before he is presented the Willie Horton African American Legacy Award.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the incredible impact of former Negro Leagues players with Tigers fans, our players and the community at Comerica Park,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports and Entertainment. “Negro Leagues Weekend is a fan-favorite event each and every year, and we’re thankful to Comerica Bank for their support.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Comerica Park early to enjoy the activities that are planned throughout the weekend. Big Sean’s official DJ, DJ Mo Beatz will spin on the new Comerica Landing on Saturday and Sunday and Dr. Darrius will perform for Friday’s series opener.

Several Negro Leagues and Detroit Stars-themed photo opportunities will be available throughout the concourse including the “Walk of Stars,” similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, highlighting the historic achievements of former Detroit Stars players.

Festivities that will be held throughout Negro Leagues Weekend include:

Friday, July 21 (6:40 p.m. first pitch)

Prior to Friday’s series opener, the annual “Passing of the Bat” ceremony will be held on the field, celebrating African American baseball players and their contributions to baseball. The ceremony features a symbolic “torch passing” from a former Negro Leagues player to several generations of former and current African American Tigers players. The bat is then presented to a local youth player, with University Liggett student-athletes Jarren Purify and Oliver Service serving as this year’s recipients. Purify is committed to play college baseball at Clemson, and Service will play at Texas.

The Tigers ticket sales & service team will host “HBCU & Divine 9 Night,” including a special ticket package with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the United Negro College Fund and the Detroit HBCU network.

Friday’s “Party in the Park” will be “R&B Night,” including live music and entertainment and specialty food and beverage items on the Comerica Landing.

Postgame fireworks

Saturday, July 22 (6:10 p.m. first pitch)

The first 15,000 fans will receive a Norman “Turkey” Stearnes Detroit Stars jersey. Gates open at 4:30.

Pregame Q&A with former Negro League players and influences from 4:45-5:15 p.m., in the Comerica Big Cat Court. The panel will be moderated by 910 AM radio host Mark Lee, who will be joined Sam Allen, former Detroit Stars owner Minnie Forbes, Foster Graham, Bill Hill, Enrique Maroto, Pedro Sierra, Ron Teasley, Johnny Walker and Charles Willis.

Pregame on-field ceremony honoring former Negro Leaguers will also include a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the National Anthem by Rosilyn Stearnes-Brown and Joyce Stearnes Thompson, daughters of Norman “Turkey” Stearnes.

Sunday, July 23 (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Granderson will participate in a fan Q&A in the Comerica Big Cat Court from 10:45-11:15 a.m. Granderson will then be recognized in a pregame ceremony for earning the Willie Horton African American Legacy Award.

Tickets for all three games during Negro Leagues Weekend can be found here.