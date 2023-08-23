'Stoney' will leave 97.1's morning show after the Super Bowl

Detroit's "Godfather" of sports-talk radio is finally ready to catch his breath.

Mike Stone, or "Stoney," announced on the air Wednesday morning that he soon will be leaving the morning show at 97.1 The Ticket. Jon Jansen's co-host said he will step down from his full-time role after the Super Bowl.

And, yes, he's hoping it's a Super Bowl that features the Detroit Lions.

"There is nothing like an NFL run and nothing like knowing your team has a legitimate chance to get to the Super Bowl," Stone, 64, said on the air Wednesday. "I don't know if they do, but I think it could be the start of a yearly thing. Them getting to the Super Bowl in my last year of doing the morning show, it would be unbelievable.

"I'd consider myself the lucky charm."

Stone, a native of Philadelphia, has been on the radio airwaves talking sports since the early 1990s, when he helped launch WDFN, the city's first sports-talk station. He enjoyed great popularity alongside longtime Detroit News columnist Bob "Wojo" Wojnowski.

Stone joined 97.1 in 2009, and has cohosted the morning show with Bill McAllister, the late Jamie Samuelsen, and, since the fall of 2020, Jansen, the former Michigan and NFL star.

Jansen will remain on the morning show, with a new cohost being announced at a later date, per 97.1.

Stone said Wednesday he will remain with the station as a fill-in host for two years, and this season he also is joining Fox 2's Jennifer Hammond as co-host of the Lions postgame show.

Stone has been on the air in Detroit to see championships for the Red Wings, Pistons, Michigan State basketball and Michigan football, as well as World Series appearances by the Tigers, and national-championship game appearances for Michigan basketball.

He's seen it all, from the ups to the current downs, across the Detroit sports-landscapes, just like the fans.

"They are passionate, they put up with a lot, they are very patient and they are very loyal," Stone said Wednesday on the air. "And to the people in our industry, if you're around for a little bit, they'll always be with you. That is something that I will hold near and dear to my heart forever. Part of what I did, I let my life become public.

"And I became part of the sports landscape in Detroit for a really long time, which I don't think I realized until a few years ago. I still consider myself just a regular schlub with a microphone."

He continued: "I had a great run. Starting this format in 1994 to now, I couldn't ask for anything more."

