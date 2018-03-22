Ferris State's Drew Cushingberry finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-79 seminfinal victory over West Texas A&M. (Photo: Kevin T McDermott, Ferris State)

One more to go.

Ferris State's men's basketball team will play for the Division II national championship after building a big lead early and holding off West Texas A&M, 85-79, on Thursday night at Sanford Pengagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The win was the 25th in a row for the Bulldogs (37-1), who will play in the title game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Northern State (S.D.).

Ferris State will try to become the first Michigan team to win the Division II men's championship.

Senior guard Drew Cushingberry (Romeo) led the top-seeded Bulldogs with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while junior center Zach Hankins added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

"It was a challenge going in," Cushingberry told CBS Sports Network after the game. "Our guys locked 'em up and came up with the victory.

"I'm just happy we won."

Senior wing Peter Firlik had 12 points and senior wing Noah King (U-D Jesuit) scored 11.

For fourth-seeded A&M (32-4), David Chavlovich scored 33 and Ryan Quaid 21.

Ferris State coach Andy Bronkema earlier this week was named 2018 Basketball Times DII coach of the year.

State women

(At) South Dakota 85, Michigan State 83, OT; Redshirt sophomore Shay Colley scored 31 points but the Spartans (19-14) fell in the third round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament. Taryn McCutcheon had 16 points and Jenna Allen added 11 for MSU. Ciara Duffy had 25 points to lead South Dakota (29-6).