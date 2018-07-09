2019 Michigan football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Erick All, Fairfield (Ohio), TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars.  247Sports
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars.  Twitter: @k_ballin_
Zach Carpenter, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars.  247Sports
Zach Charbonnet, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian, RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars.  Brandon Huffman / 247 Sports
Eric Gray, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School, all-purpose back, 5-10, 191 pounds, four stars.  247Sports
Stephen Herron Jr., Louisville (Ky.) Trinity, DE, 6-3.5, 235 pounds, four stars.  247Sports
Chris Hinton, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian, DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, five stars.  Twitter: @thechrishinton
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars.  Andrew Ivins / 247 Sports
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College (Washington D.C.), S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars.  247 Sports
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars.  Keith Niebuhr / 247 Sports
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars.  247Sports
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars.  247Sports
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars.  Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Nolan Rumler, Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars.  247 Sports
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars.  Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Jack Stewart, New Canaan (Conn.), OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars.  Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Charles Thomas, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars.  247Sports
DJ Turner II, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars.  Twitter: @djturner_2019
Joey Velazquez, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis De Sales, S, 6-0, 205 pounds.  247Sports
    Ohio State is the favorite to repeat as winner of the Big Ten championship game, according to odds released by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

    The Buckeyes’ odds are 10-11 to take home the trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 1. To get there they’ll have to get past Big Ten East Division foes Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.

    The Wolverines have the second-best odds to win the Big Ten title at 4-1, followed by Penn State (5-1), West Division team Wisconsin (5-2) and Michigan State (12-1).

    More: How Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan recruits are working out

    In the ACC, oddsmakers are calling it a landslide for Clemson, which has 5-9 odds. Defending national champion Alabama, likewise, is a heavy favorite to prevail in the SEC title game, with 5-8 odds.

    Washington gets the nod in the Pac-12 title game at 5-9, and in the Big 12 it’s Oklahoma at 5-7.

    BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Ohio State 10-11

    Michigan 4-1

    Penn State 5-1

    Wisconsin 5-2

    Michigan State 12-1

    Nebraska 40-1

    Iowa 40-1

    Purdue 80-1

    Northwestern 80-1

    Minnesota 100-1

    Maryland 300-1

    Indiana 300-1

    Rutgers 1,000-1

    Illinois 1,000-1

    MAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Northern Illinois 2-1

    Toledo 3-1

    Ohio 7-2

    Miami 6-1

    Western Michigan 7-1

    Eastern Michigan 12-1

    Buffalo 12-1

    Central Michigan 25-1

    Akron 30-1

    Bowling Green 40-1

    Ball State 100-1

    Kent State 100-1

    SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Alabama 5-8

    Georgia 5-2

    Auburn 7-1

    ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Clemson 5-9

    Miami 5-2

    Virginia Tech 8-1

    PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Washington 5-9

    USC 4-1

    Stanford 9-2

    BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

    Oklahoma 5-7

    Texas 5-2

    TCU 6-1

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

