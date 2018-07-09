Ohio State is the favorite to repeat as winner of the Big Ten championship game, according to odds released by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
The Buckeyes’ odds are 10-11 to take home the trophy at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 1. To get there they’ll have to get past Big Ten East Division foes Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.
The Wolverines have the second-best odds to win the Big Ten title at 4-1, followed by Penn State (5-1), West Division team Wisconsin (5-2) and Michigan State (12-1).
In the ACC, oddsmakers are calling it a landslide for Clemson, which has 5-9 odds. Defending national champion Alabama, likewise, is a heavy favorite to prevail in the SEC title game, with 5-8 odds.
Washington gets the nod in the Pac-12 title game at 5-9, and in the Big 12 it’s Oklahoma at 5-7.
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Ohio State 10-11
Michigan 4-1
Penn State 5-1
Wisconsin 5-2
Michigan State 12-1
Nebraska 40-1
Iowa 40-1
Purdue 80-1
Northwestern 80-1
Minnesota 100-1
Maryland 300-1
Indiana 300-1
Rutgers 1,000-1
Illinois 1,000-1
MAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Northern Illinois 2-1
Toledo 3-1
Ohio 7-2
Miami 6-1
Western Michigan 7-1
Eastern Michigan 12-1
Buffalo 12-1
Central Michigan 25-1
Akron 30-1
Bowling Green 40-1
Ball State 100-1
Kent State 100-1
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Alabama 5-8
Georgia 5-2
Auburn 7-1
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Clemson 5-9
Miami 5-2
Virginia Tech 8-1
PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Washington 5-9
USC 4-1
Stanford 9-2
BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Oklahoma 5-7
Texas 5-2
TCU 6-1
