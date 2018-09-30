Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is helped from the field after taking a hard hit during Saturday's game against Syracuse. (Photo: Mike Comer, Getty Images)

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson proved again that it has the resolve to maintain its hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference. And the depth.

Quarterback Chase Brice, who went from third-stringer to comeback kid in a week, helped the Tigers rally to beat Syracuse on Saturday.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 ACC) entered the season juggling two starting-caliber passers in senior Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence, a five-star prodigy. But Bryant left the team early this week after being demoted behind Lawrence, and the new starter went out in the second quarter against Syracuse because of a possible concussion.

That left Brice, who was fifth on depth chart last January but no slouch. Brice, a redshirt freshman, was a three-star recruit from Grayson, Georgia, in the class of 2017. He is the type of player that dozens of schools, even Power Five teams, would love to have.

“I was thrown into a situation where I needed to produce,” he said. “And I was prepared.”

Lawrence could be back as soon as next week against Wake Forest for Clemson, which slipped a spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25 on Sunday. Coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence wanted to go back in against Syracuse after taking a hard hit in the second quarter, but coaches refused.

Clemson leaned on Travis Etienne and its running game to wipeout a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Syracuse. The Tigers had 198 of their 293 yards rushing in the final two quarters. Etienne ended with 203 yards and three TDs.

Brice played his part, too. He converted a fourth-and-6 with a 20-yard strike to Tee Higgins, and then followed with a 17-yard run to get to the Syracuse 15. Etienne sent Memorial Stadium into a frenzy with his go-ahead, 2-yard score with 41 seconds to go.

Swinney said his team had the “heart of a champion.”

Will that be enough?

Four years ago, Swinney handed the keys to the offense to freshman quarterback Deshaun Watson in Game 4. Watson hurt his finger two games later and did not return for more than a month. When he did get back in, Watson hurt his knee at Georgia Tech — an injury that required offseason surgery — and played just once more.

Clemson had an insurance policy in 2014 in senior Cole Stoudt, Tajh Boyd’s backup who steadied the team through several games of a 10-3 season.

These Tigers lost their safety net with Bryant’s decision to transfer. The schedule still has a home game with No. 23 North Carolina State and road trips to Florida State and Boston College where experience should matter.

But Clemson is moving forward. When asked Saturday about Bryant’s chances of rejoining the team, Swinney said he’d talked enough about his former quarterback. “I’ve addressed everything I’m going to address on Kelly” Bryant, he said. “Wish him all the best and we’re moving on.”

Swinney thinks the players are, too.

He said senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins took Lawrence out to breakfast last week to settle the young quarterback’s nerves and ensure that he knew the team was behind him.

Bryant’s departure “was emotional,” said Clemson right guard Sean Pollard, a junior. “We heard rumors early in the week, the locker room was falling apart,” he said. “That was such a lie.”

Swinney’s certain his team has the right attitude to make it through any obstacles.

“I saw unbelievable leadership this week,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see young people especially rally and believe and hang in there.”

Irish 'D' puts on show

Even as Notre Dame’s offense has blossomed in recent weeks, the strength of the Fighting Irish is clear to their coach.

“I don’t know if they get enough credit for who they are as a defense,” Brian Kelly said after Saturday’s 38-17 victory over Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Fighting Irish (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the AP top 25 on Sunday. They will try to remain unbeaten at No. 24 Virginia Tech on Saturday, but will play the rest of the season without one of their best offensive players. Kelly said Sunday that doctors fear guard Alex Bars tore both the ACL and MCL in his left knee against Stanford.

On Saturday night, first-year defensive coordinator Clark Lea and his staff implemented a game plan that focused on stopping Stanford running back Bryce Love, the 2017 Heisman runner-up, and then pressuring quarterback K.J. Costello.

Love, who had a 39-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, was limited to 34 yards on his other 16 carries before leaving the game with an ankle injury with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Costello threw for 174 yards and a TD, but was sacked five times, four by Jerry Tillery.

“We take pride in being the heart and soul of this team,” defensive end Daelin Hayes said.