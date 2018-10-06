Texas kicker Cameron Dicker (17) celebrates with teammates after kicking the winning field goal in the closing seconds against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. (Photo: Cooper Neill, Associated Press)

Dallas — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger flashed the “Hook ‘Em Horns” sign to the ecstatic burnt orange end of the stadium after his third rushing touchdown, and soon after that threw his second scoring pass.

A year after briefly putting the Longhorns ahead late in their Red River rivalry game against Oklahoma when he started as a freshman, Ehlinger had Texas ahead by three touchdowns going to the fourth quarter Saturday.

But Ehlinger still needed one more drive to win the game, and delivered, setting up freshman Cameron Dicker’s 40-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give 19th-ranked Texas a 48-45 victory over the No. 7 Sooners after Kyler Murray had rallied them with three touchdowns in a six-minute span.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

“The first three quarters were very impressive. But maybe that last drive was the most impressive to me because when we had really given up a lot of the energy and certainly in a tie ballgame, to let them back in,” Texas coach Tom Herman said of Ehlinger. “For him to go shut the door, with his teammates, that says a lot about his grit.”

Ehlinger was 24-of-35 passing for 314 yards, and ran 19 times for 72 yards. He converted third-and-3 on Texas’ final drive with a 4-yard keeper and his 8-yard draw to the middle of the field set up the winning kick in the highest-scoring game in the 113-game series.

“I still can’t put to words how incredible this rivalry and to be able to be a part of it, I honestly can’t,” Ehlinger said.

Especially after a big victory for the Longhorns (5-1, 3-0 Big 12), who have their first five-game winning streak since 2013 after winning the annual meeting at the State Fair of Texas, where the crowd of 92,300 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium was split 50-50, burnt orange and crimson, as always.

Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1), the three-time defending Big 12 champion, lost to the Longhorns for the third time in six seasons — this was the first time in that span Texas was ranked.

“Obviously, it’s not a good feeling. I feel like if I didn’t turn the ball over, we’d have a better shot at winning the game,” Murray said quietly. “We knew coming into this game it would be a four-quarter game. It’s just tough.”

The Longhorns led 45-24 in the fourth quarter before Murray threw a 19-yard TD pass to Lee Morris and ran 67 yards for a score on a one-play drive. Trey Sermon ran 7 yards for the tying touchdown with 2:38 left.

Murray completed 19 of 26 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 92 yards. But he also had two turnovers, only his third interception of the season and a big fumble in the third quarter when he lost control of the ball when scrambling.

“To get it back there in a tight game and have a great chance to win a football game says a lot about what we have in the locker room and says a lot about the culture that we have here at Oklahoma,” coach Lincoln Riley said, before adding, “It wasn’t our best performance.”

Five plays after Murray’s fumble, not long after his 77-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown to get Oklahoma within a touchdown, the Longhorns led 38-24 when Ehlinger burst into the end zone on a 2-yard run. He then threw a 15-yard TD to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the final minute of the third quarter.

More top 25

No. 1 Alabama 65, (at) Arkansas 31: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama ran its winning streak against Arkansas to 12.

It took just one play for Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) to set the tone as Tagovailoa hit tight end Irv Smith Jr. on a pass across the middle that Smith took 76 yards to the end zone and a 7-0 lead just 21 seconds into the game.

On the Crimson Tide’s second possession, Tagovailoa hit Smith again, and the 6-foot-4 junior ripped off another big gain before he was stripped from behind by Ryan Pulley. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III picked up the fumble in stride and carried it the remaining 12 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 10:01 left in the first quarter. The margin grew to 21-0 before Arkansas (1-5, 0-3) got on the scoreboard.

Alabama had a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Shyheim Carter intercepted a Storey pass and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. Alabama has returned four interceptions for TDs this season.

(At) No. 9 West Virginia 38, Kansas 22: Will Grier threw four touchdown passes, and committed four turnovers, and West Virginia beat Kansas.

West Virginia (5-0, 3-0 Big 12) has won its first five games for the second time in three seasons. The Mountaineers had no trouble moving the ball but Grier’s efforts to throw into tight coverage near the goal line cost his team plenty of points. The Heisman Trophy hopeful was intercepted three times in the first half either in the end zone or at the goal line, two of them by cornerback Hasan Defense. All three of Grier’s interceptions occurred when West Virginia had driven inside the Kansas 15-yard line.

Kansas (2-4, 0-3) entered the game leading the Big 12 with eight interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. Grier also had a third-quarter fumble on a scramble. West Virginia had committed six total turnovers in its previous four games.

(At) No. 23 N.C. State 28, Boston College 23: Reggie Gallaspy ran for a career-best 104 yards and two touchdowns and North Carolina State held on after squandering most of a big second-half lead.

Ryan Finley threw for two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which led 28-3 on Finley’s scoring strike to Kelvin Harmon with 2:57 left in the third. But the Eagles (4-2, 1-1) responded with 20 straight points, including a blocked punt return for a score with 3:33 left.

Finley made the clinching play, connecting with Stephen Louis on the right sideline for 21 yards on a third down to move the chains with 1:08 left and send the Wolfpack into kneeldown mode. The Wolfpack won despite committing four turnovers and having a blocked field goal to go with the blocked punt.