Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

Kalamazoo — Jon Wassink threw for a touchdown, ran for another and Jayden Reed recovered an onside kick with 20 seconds remaining as Western Michigan won its fourth straight, 27-24 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Wassink, who had his season end with a knee injury when the Broncos beat the Eagles 20-17 in overtime last year, had his scoring plays in the fourth quarter. His 1-yard run, on the first play of the fourth quarter, capped a 91-yard drive that put the Broncos (4-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) ahead. After a three-and-out for the defense, Wassink capped a 69-yard drive with a 15-yard pass to LeVante Bellamy. Bellamy, who had six catches for 29 yards and 17 rushes for 76, opened the scoring with a 14-yard run.

Mike Glass, whose 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter put the Eagles on top 17-14, had a 13-yard strike to Blake Banham with 20 seconds to play.

The Broncos had 387 yards and the Eagles 384.

It was the fourth straight loss for Eastern Michigan (2-4, 0-2) after its 20-19 upset of Purdue of the Big Ten, and the fifth straight nail-biter. The Eagles, who have lost five straight in this series, beat Purdue with a last-second field goal and fell to Buffalo by a touchdown. Then came a loss at San Diego State in overtime two weeks ago and a triple-overtime loss to Northern Illinois last week.



More MAC

Buffalo 34, Central Michigan 24: Tyree Jackson threw for a touchdown and ran for another and freshmen running backs Kevin Marks and Jaret Patterson had career days to lead Buffalo over Central Michigan.

Jackson had a 6-yard scoring pass to Tyler Mabry in the first quarter and ran 5 yards for a touchdown in the second, helping the Bulls (5-1, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) take a 17-3 lead.

Then the freshmen took over to help Buffalo, off to its best start since 1996, pile up more than 300 yards on the ground.

After a touchdown run for the Chippewas (1-5, 0-2) with 5:24 left in the third quarter, Marks, a redshirt freshman who finished with 167 yards, broke off a 70-yard scoring run on the next snap. Patterson, a true freshman who had 121 yards, answered the next Central Michigan score with a 14-yard scoring run. Both backs had 18 carries as Buffalo had a pair of 100-yard runners in the same game for the first time since 2014.

Jackson finished 10 for 20 for 127 yards.

Buffalo, which had lost four straight in the series, picked off Tommy Lazzaro four times.



MIAA

Hope 29, (at) Albion 24: Mason Opple's 1-yard run, his second touchdown of the game, gave the visitors the lead early in the fourth quarter after Collin Poore scored on a 7-yard run to give Albion (4-1, 1-1 MIAA) a 24-23 lead. Opple passed for 248 yards, including two TDs for Hope (3-2, 1-0).

Trine 52, (at) Alma 24: Lamar Carswell ran for 293 yards and five touchdowns, including an 88-yard score, to lead undefeated Trine (5-0, 2-0). Mason Ippel, Ryan Stevens and Austin Spratling had TD runs for Alma (1-4, 0-2)