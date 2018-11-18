Kentucky's Reid Travis (22) shoots while defended by Virginia Military's Jake Stephens (34) during the first half. (Photo: James Crisp, Associated Press)

Bimini, Bahamas — Shawn Roundtree hit the go-ahead runner with 2.9 seconds left to help Central Michigan overcome a 13-point deficit and beat San Jose State 76-74 in the Junkanoo Jam on Sunday.

Kevin McKay had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Roundtree scored four of his 16 points in the final 16 seconds.

Roundtree’s pair of free throws gave the Chippewas (3-1) a 74-73 lead with 16 seconds left. Brae Ivey split a pair of free throws to tie it for the Spartans (1-3) with eight seconds left.

San Jose State went on a 15-0 run to lead 63-50 on Isaiah Nichols’ 3-pointer with 9:36 left. Central Michigan outscored the Spartans 26-11 from there with Roundtree scoring nine during that span.

Larry Austin added 15 points for Central Michigan, which lost on a buzzer beater to Weber State the night before.

Michael Steadman and Craig Lecesne had 13 points each, and Ivey added 12 for San Jose State.

Top 25

(At) No. 10 Kentucky 92, VMI 82: Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including five in the final 90 seconds. Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half 3-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.

Bubba Parham had career highs of 10 3-pointers for 35 points for VMI (3-2), who made 19 of 38 from long range. Garrett Gilkeson and Creammer each added 13 for the Keydets.

No. 12 Kansas State 64, Penn 48: Dean Wade scored 17 points, and No. 12 Kansas State (4-0) overcame an early deficit to beat Penn (4-1) in the second semifinal at the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

No. 16 Virigina Tech 89, No. 23 Purdue 83: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and Virginia Tech (4-0) rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat Purdue (4-1) in the Charleston Classic championship.

State women

(At) Michigan State 84, Wright State 68: Colley Shay scored 21, Jenna Allen 17 and Taryn McCutcheon 15 for Michighan State (3-0). Wright State is 1-3.

(At) Mississippi 69, Western Michigan 66: Crystal Allen scored 19 for Mississippi (3-1). Deja Wimby scored 17 and Leighah-Amori Wool 13 for Western (1-3).

(At) Kent State 75, Oakland 65: Megan Carter scored 18 for Kent State (2-2). Taylor Jones scored 23 and LaKyesha Stennis scored 15 for Oakland (1-4).

Big Ten

(At) Ohio State 89, South Carolina State 61: Brothers Kaleb Wesson (18) and Andre Wesson (11) combined for 29 points to lead four Ohio State players in double figures. Freshmen Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 points, Jaedon Ledee added 12 and Luther Muhammad had 11 for the Buckeyes (4-0). Damani Applewhite scored 15 points and Aramani Hill had 11 for the Bulldogs (1-4).

(At) Arkansas 73, Indiana 72: Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 27 points, Mason Jones hit the front-end of a one-and-one with 2.5 seconds left and Arkansas (2-1) held off Indiana (3-1) in the Hardwood Showcase. Romeo Langford finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

(At) Maryland 92, Mount St. Mary's 77: Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary’s (0-4) to remain undefeated.Jalen Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Maryland (5-0), while fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. had a career-high 13 points. Omar Habwe scored a career-high 18 points and K.J. Scott added 15 for the Mountaineers (0-4).

