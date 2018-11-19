University of Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis talks to his players during Monday's regular-season home opener. (Photo: University of Detroit Mercy)

Detroit — Antoine Davis, the top-scoring freshman in the nation, poured in 42 more points — a school record for a freshman — and was 10-for-14 on 3-pointers as Detroit Mercy coasted past Loyola (Md.), 91-63, on Monday.

It was the Calihan Hall regular-season debut for new head coach Mike Davis, Antoine’s father. The Titans are 1-3.

Derrien King added 17 points and Josh McFolley was for Detroit Mercy, which plays Bowling Green tonight in the Legends Classic subregional championship game. Bowling Green beat Hampton, 81-79, on a buzzer-beater earlier Monday.

In more Detroit Mercy news, school officials still are trying to see if they can make up Friday’s canceled game at California. It’s unlikely, but Detroit Mercy could make another trip back to Berkeley as its semester ends Dec. 15, but finding a common date that works for both schools will be tough before the Titans start Horizon League play Dec. 28.

Friday’s game was canceled because of air-quality issues in the wake of the devastating northern California wildfire.

More state men

(At) Oakland 91, Defiance 47: Xavier Hill-Mais scored 30 on 12-for-12 shooting (3-for-3 on 3s) to lead five Golden Grizzlies in double-digit scoring.

Jaevin Cumberland and Jordan Noblaes each scored 16, Brad Brechting 11 and Braden Norris 10 as Oakland (1-3) picked up its first win.

Interestingly, Oakland only played seven players in the rout.

Tyler Andrew scored 10 for Defiance (0-4), which played 14 players.

(At) Cincinnati 78, Western Michigan 52: Jarron Cumberland broke his habit of slow starts, scoring half of Cincinnati’s points during an opening 22-4 run, and he matched his career high with 27 points.

Cincinnati (3-1) concluded a four-game stretch that opened its rebuilt on-campus arena, winning the last three after a loss to Ohio State.

Michael Flowers scored 23 — 18 in the first half — and had a team-high seven rebounds for Western Michigan (3-2). The Broncos had more turnovers (eight) than shots attempted (seven) during Cincinnati’s opening spurt.

(At) Rutgers 63, Eastern Michigan 36: Geo Baker had 20 points and Rutgers held Eastern Michigan to an NCAA-record low four first-half points.

Rutgers (3-1) tied an NCAA Division I record for points allowed in a half as it built a 31-4 halftime lead. It was Eastern Michigan, coincidently, that held Northern Illinois to four points (18-4) in the first half on Jan. 16, 2013. Kansas State outscored Savannah State 48-4 in the second half Jan. 7, 2008.

Eastern (4-2) was 0-for-7 from the free-throw line in the first and didn’t score until the 14-minute mark.

Boubacar Toure scored seven to lead the Eagles.

State women

(At) Michigan 95, Detroit Mercy 62: Hallie Thome had 25 points and Naz Hillmon added 22 points and eight rebounds as the Wolverines (3-0) had little trouble with the Titans (1-4). Hailey Brown added 10 points.

Three Titans scored 11: Zoey Oatis, Brittney Jackson and Sophia DiMilia.

Top 25 men

No. 1 Duke 90, San Diego State 64: In the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, R.J. Barrett scored 20 as the Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and now are 16-0 in Maui in making today’s semifinals against No. 8 Auburn. San Diego State is 2-1.

(At) No. 6 Nevada 90, California Baptist 55: Trey Porter had 14 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Brown scored 16 and Nevada (4-0) beat California Baptist. Milan Acquaah, a Washington State transfer who started nine games for the Cougars last season, had 12 points for Cal Baptist (2-2). Jordan Heading also scored 12.

(At) No. 7 North Carolina 101, Saint Francis (PA) 76: Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and North Carolina (5-0) beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational. Jamaal King had 21 points, Andre Wolford scored 18 and Keith Braxton added 14 to lead Saint Francis (1-3).

No. 8 Auburn 88, Xavier 79, OT: Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and Auburn (4-0) outlasted Xavier to open the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. Ryan Welage had 17 points and Paul Scruggs 16 for Xavier (2-2).

No. 12 Kansas State 82, Missouri 67: Dean Wade scored 21 points, and Kansas State defeated Missouri in the championship game of the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Barry Brown Jr. added 19 points and six assists, Xavier Sneed had 13 points and Kamau Stokes scored 10 for K-State (5-0). Jordan Geist had 24 points, Xavier Pinson added 12 and Mark Smith 11 for Missouri (3-2).

(At) No. 14 Florida State 93, Canisius 61: Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as Florida State (3-0) warmed up after a seven-day layoff to beat Canisius. Malik Johnson scored 20 points for Canisius (1-1), which had 13 first-half turnovers and finished the night with 18.



No. 16 Clemson 72, Akron 69: In the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Shelton Mitchell scored 22 with four steals, Elijah Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Clemson survived against Akron (3-1).

Big Ten

Nebraska 85, Missouri State 62: Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 23 points, Glynn Watson Jr. added 16 and Nebraska pulled away in the second half for a semifinal victory in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska (4-0) advances to play Texas Tech (4-0) in Tuesday's final. Keandre Cook had 22 points and Kansas City native Jarred Dixon added 12 for Missouri State (3-1).