Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Angelique S. Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game from Schembechler Hall. The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chuck Reidy of Carmel, Indiana. Reidy was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-3.
Michigan -3.5 at Ohio State
Charboneau: Michigan
Chengelis: Michigan
Niyo: Michigan
Wojnowski: Michigan
Reidy: Ohio State
Rutgers +26 at Michigan State
Charboneau: Rutgers
Chengelis: Michigan State
Niyo: Michigan State
Wojnowski: Rutgers
Reidy: Rutgers
Illinois +18 at Northwestern
Charboneau: Northwestern (best bet)
Chengelis: Northwestern
Niyo: Northwestern (best bet)
Wojnowski: Northwestern
Reidy: Northwestern
Maryland +14 at Penn State
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Maryland
Niyo: Maryland
Wojnowski: Penn State
Reidy: Penn State
Purdue +4 at Indiana
Charboneau: Purdue
Chengelis: Indiana
Niyo: Indiana
Wojnowski: Indiana
Reidy: Indiana
Georgia Tech +17 at Georgia
Charboneau: Georgia Tech
Chengelis: Georgia (best bet)
Niyo: Georgia Tech
Wojnowski: Georgia Tech
Reidy: Georgia Tech
Oklahoma -2 at West Virginia
Charboneau: Oklahoma
Chengelis: Oklahoma
Niyo: Oklahoma
Wojnowski: Oklahoma (best bet)
Reidy: Oklahoma
LSU +2 at Texas A&M
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: LSU
Niyo: LSU
Wojnowski: LSU
Reidy: Texas A&M
Stanford -7 at UCLA
Charboneau: Stanford
Chengelis: UCLA
Niyo: Stanford
Wojnowski: Stanford
Reidy: Stanford
Auburn +24 at Alabama
Charboneau: Alabama
Chengelis: Alabama
Niyo: Alabama
Wojnowski: Alabama
Reidy: Alabama
Washington +3 at Washington State
Charboneau: Washington State
Chengelis: Washington State
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Washington State
Reidy: Washington State
South Carolina +25.5 at Clemson
Charboneau: Clemson
Chengelis: Clemson
Niyo: Clemson
Wojnowski: Clemson
Reidy: Clemson
Notre Dame -8 at USC
Charboneau: Notre Dame
Chengelis: USC
Niyo: Notre Dame
Wojnowski: USC
Reidy: Notre Dame (best bet)
Central Michigan +18 at Toledo
Charboneau: Central Michigan
Chengelis: Toledo
Niyo: Central Michigan
Wojnowski: Toledo
Reidy: Central Michigan
Eastern Michigan -11 at Kent State
Charboneau: Eastern Michigan
Chengelis: Eastern Michigan
Niyo: Eastern Michigan
Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan
Reidy: Eastern Michigan
Records
Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 89-88-2 overall, 7-5 best bets
Chengelis: 7-8 last week, 75-102-2 overall, 5-6-1 best bets
Niyo: 7-8 last week, 89-88-2 overall, 10-2 best bets
Wojnowski: 6-9 last week, 93-84-2 overall, 5-7 best bets
Guest selector: 8-7 last week, 96-81-2 overall, 5-7 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs