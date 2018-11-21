CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Angelique S. Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game from Schembechler Hall. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chuck Reidy of Carmel, Indiana. Reidy was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-3.

Michigan -3.5 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Reidy: Ohio State

Rutgers +26 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Reidy: Rutgers

Illinois +18 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern (best bet)

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern (best bet)

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Reidy: Northwestern

Maryland +14 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Penn State

Reidy: Penn State

Purdue +4 at Indiana

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Indiana

Wojnowski: Indiana

Reidy: Indiana

Georgia Tech +17 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia Tech

Chengelis: Georgia (best bet)

Niyo: Georgia Tech

Wojnowski: Georgia Tech

Reidy: Georgia Tech

Oklahoma -2 at West Virginia

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Oklahoma (best bet)

Reidy: Oklahoma

LSU +2 at Texas A&M

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: LSU

Wojnowski: LSU

Reidy: Texas A&M

Stanford -7 at UCLA

Charboneau: Stanford

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: Stanford

Wojnowski: Stanford

Reidy: Stanford

Auburn +24 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

Reidy: Alabama

Washington +3 at Washington State

Charboneau: Washington State

Chengelis: Washington State

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington State

Reidy: Washington State

South Carolina +25.5 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Reidy: Clemson

Notre Dame -8 at USC

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: USC

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: USC

Reidy: Notre Dame (best bet)

Central Michigan +18 at Toledo

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Toledo

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Toledo

Reidy: Central​​​​​​​ Michigan

Eastern Michigan -11 at Kent State

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern​​​​​​​ Michigan

Niyo: Eastern​​​​​​​ Michigan

​​​​​​​Wojnowski: Eastern​​​​​​​ Michigan

Reidy: Eastern​​​​​​​ Michigan

Records

Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 89-88-2 overall, 7-5 best bets

Chengelis: 7-8 last week, 75-102-2 overall, 5-6-1 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week, 89-88-2 overall, 10-2 best bets

Wojnowski: 6-9 last week, 93-84-2 overall, 5-7 best bets

Guest selector: 8-7 last week, 96-81-2 overall, 5-7 best bets