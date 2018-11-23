Toledo — Freshman Bryant Koback rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, helping Toledo beat Central Michigan 51-13 on Friday.

Toledo scored 24 unanswered points in the first half and Tyler Taafe returned an interception 21 yards on the first play of the second half for a 31-0 lead.

Koback and Art Thompkins each had 1-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter and Koback added an 8-yard score to cap the first-half scoring.

Koback was coming off a season-high 192 yards and two scores against Kent State to become bowl eligible for the ninth consecutive season.

Here’s a fight between Central Michigan and Toledo ⬇️#MACtionpic.twitter.com/o4FHsfYQwH — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 23, 2018

The Rockets topped the 50-point mark for a school-record sixth time this season, reaching on Nevone McCrimmon’s 45-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Eli Peters completed 14 of 30 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown for Toledo (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference).

Central Michigan (1-11, 0-8) was competitive in most of its conference losses, with just two defeats coming by more than 11 points. The Chippewas got on the board with 3:58 remaining on Mike Danna’s 53-yard fumble return.

More state games

Eastern Michigan 28, (at) Kent State 20: Senior Ian Eriksen rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns to power Eastern Michigan, which posted posted its first five-game conference winning streak since 1989 while clinching a bowl berth for the second time in three seasons.

Eastern (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) trailed 10-0 in the first quarter when Eriksen, who came into the game with 219 yards and one touchdown this season, bulled his way in from a yard out. Issac Stiebeling ran it in from the 1 two minutes into the second quarter to put the Eagles up 14-10. Eriksen’s second TD came from a yard out with 4:55 left in the second quarter and gave the Eagles a 21-10 lead at halftime.

Eriksen stretched the Eagles’ advantage to 28-10 on their second possession of the third quarter when he scored on a 32-yard run. The Golden Flashes (2-10, 1-7) pulled within 28-20 on Jo-El Shaw’s 1-yard TD run in the third and Matthew Trickett’s 35-yard field goal midway through the final quarter. But Vince Calhoun picked off Kavious Price and the Eagles kept possession for the final 4:44 of the game to wrap up the win.

Shaw finished with 159 yards on 31 carries for Kent State. Woody Barrett passed for 209 yards and ran for 25 more.

