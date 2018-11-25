Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan, which was crushed by Ohio State 62-39 on Saturday, fell to No. 8 from No. 4 in this week’s Amway college football coaches’ poll, released Sunday.

The top three remained unchanged: No. 1 Alabama, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame.

The newcomer to the top four in the poll is Georgia, which beat Georgia Tech 45-21 and moved up to No. 4 from No. 5. Oklahoma also moved up one spot to No. 5 after edging West Virginia 59-56. The new No. 6 team is Ohio State, which had been No. 10 in the coaches’ poll.

The Wolverines finish the regular season 10-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines will find out their bowl destination on Sunday, Dec. 2.

The Associated Press poll will be released later Sunday and the new College Football Rankings will be out on Tuesday.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama, 12-0 record, 1,599 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson, 12-0, 1,536 (2)

3. Notre Dame, 12-0, 1,469 (3)

4. Georgia, 11-1, 1,398 (5)

5. Oklahoma, 11-1, 1,324 (6)

6. Ohio State, 11-1, 1,292 (10)

7. UCF, 11-0, 1,200 (9)

8. Michigan, 10-2, 1,041 (4)

9. Texas, 9-3, 939 (11)

10. Florida, 9-3, 937 (13)

11. Washington, 9-3, 921 (16)

12. Penn State, 9-3, 889 (14)

13. Washington State, 10-2, 829 (7)

14. LSU, 9-3, 821 (8)

15. Kentucky, 9-3, 634 (18)

16. West Virginia, 8-3, 621 (12)

17. Utah, 9-3, 610 (17)

18. Syracuse, 9-3, 499 (19)

19. Mississippi State, 8-4, 460 (20)

20. Boise State, 10-2, 375 (22)

21. Northwestern, 8-4, 363 (21)

22. Texas A&M, 8-4, 295 (NR)

23. Fresno State, 10-2, 157 (23)

24. Utah State, 10-2, 130 (15)

25. Army, 9-2, 119 (24)

First-place votes: Alabama 63, Clemson 1.

Others receiving votes: Iowa State 103, Cincinnati 82, N.C. State 55, Missouri 33, Iowa 20, Appalachian State 14, Pittsburgh 13, Memphis 6, UAB 4, Stanford 3, Oregon 3, Buffalo 3, Wisconsin 1, California 1, Georgia Southern 1.