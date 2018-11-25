Braiden McGregor (Photo: Tom Loy, 247Sports)

By all accounts, Michigan is right in the mix on three-star prospect Braiden McGregor.

But on Sunday, the Port Huron Northern standout — most linked to Notre Dame and Michigan, according to 247Sports — described taking an "insane visit" to top-ranked Alabama over the weekend.

"After an insane visit, I’m excited to receive an offer from the University of Alabama!" McGregor wrote. "I’m excited to have the opportunity to play tight end in college! Big thanks to the coaching staff, can’t wait to come back! #RollTide #SEC"

After an insane visit, I’m excited to receive an offer from the University of Alabama! I’m excited to have the opportunity to play tight end in college! Big thanks to the coaching staff, can’t wait to come back! #RollTide#SECpic.twitter.com/IvtGjeH7t9 — Braiden McGregor (@BraidenMcgregor) November 25, 2018

McGregor is listed as a strong-side defensive end or outside linebacker on most recruiting sites, and has been recruited by Michigan defensive-line coach Greg Mattison.

McGregor has at least 17 Division I offers, according to 247Sports, including from Michigan State, Ohio State, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.

He's 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds and is part of the 2020 recruiting class.

Per 247Sports, McGregor is the No. 349 prospect in the nation, the No. 17 prospect at strong side defensive end, and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Michigan.