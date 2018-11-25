Duke head coach David Cutcliffe reacts to his Gatorade bath after the victory in last year's Quick Lane Bowl. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

Detroit — During the high-school state finals at Ford Field this weekend, there was a P.A. announcement about Quick Lane Bowl tickets starting at $29.

Truth is, they actually start at zero dollars.

By going to quicklanebowlsweepstakes.com, you can claim up to two free tickets to the Dec. 26 game, while being entered into a contest for a grand-prize pack from Quick Lane. You have until Dec. 12 to enter the contest.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 on Dec. 26 at Ford Field, with the game televised by ESPN.

It's not yet known which teams will play in the bowl game, which has ties in with the Big Ten, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Mid-American Conference.

With nine Big Ten teams and 10 ACC teams bowl-eligible, there's a strong likelihood that the game could feature one Power Five team, if not two.

The best-possible draw for the bowl, of course, would be Minnesota against Western Michigan, which would feature a rematch between P.J. Fleck and his old Broncos team. Minnesota became bowl-eligible in Fleck's second season with Saturday's 37-15 whipping of Wisconsin, while Western Michigan is 7-5 in Tim Lester's second season.

The best-attended bowl games in Detroit over the last decade have been games that featured one of the state's MAC schools, usually Central Michigan.

Last year, the announced crowd was 20,211 for Duke's 36-14 win over Northern Illinois. Two years earlier, it was 34,217 for Central Michigan's 21-14 loss to Minnesota.

