Oakland’s Brad Brechting shoots free throws during Sunday’s loss to N. Illinois. (Photo: Jose Juarez)

Charlottesville, Va. — Star senior Presley Hudson scored 22 as the Central Michigan women’s team beat Chattanooga, 73-50, to win the Cavalier Classic on Sunday.

The win was the fourth straight for the Chippewas, who beat host Virginia a day earlier and are 5-1.

Micaela Kelly had 16 points for the Chippewas, while Kyra Bussell had 14 to go with seven rebounds, and Reyna Frost had 10 with eight rebounds.

For Bussell, a sophomore, the 14 points were a career-high and the seven rebounds a season-high. She was 8-for-10 on free throws.

“You saw her attacking the basket, she got to the free throw line and she really went after the ball, pursued the ball,” coach Sue Guevara said of Bussell. “It was nice to see her have a breakout game.”

State men

Northern Illinois 92, (at) Oakland 72: Levi Bradley scored a career-high 30, making every shot attempt, and Northern Illinois took control in the second half to beat Oakland.

Bradley made all 13 of his shot attempts, including four 3-pointers, for Northern Illinois (4-2).

Oakland (3-4), which won two of three in its holiday showcase, was led by Xavier Hill-Mais’ 22 points.

The Golden Grizzlies made their last 12 field-goal attempts of the first half.

In Sunday’s other game at the O’Rena, Oral Roberts beat James Madison, 78-69.

(At) Central Michigan 103, Siena Heights 75: Kevin McKay scored 23, Shawn Roundtree and Larry Austin Jr. added 17 and Central Michigan beat an NAIA school.

David DiLeo hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Rob Montgomery scored 11 and Dallas Morgan added 10 for Central (5-1).

Siena Heights is 4-4.

More state women

Michigan 80, Washington 73: In Estero, Fla., Nicole Munger had 27 points and Amy Dilk 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Wolverines (5-1) won two of three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

(At) Oakland 71, Canisius 60: Nikita Telesford scored 17 and Taylor Jones had 16 poinst and 12 rebounds for Oakland (2-4).

Wayne State 70, Missouri S&T 67 (OT): In Ashland, Ohio, Nastassja Chambers scored 20 and Ja’Nae Williams 18 points and nine rebounds as the Warriors (2-3) scored all six of its overtime points on free throws.

Top 25 men

Villanova 66, No. 14 Florida State 60: In Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Villanova (5-2) makes a case to get back into the top 25 as Collin Gillespie’s 17 points spurred the win over Florida State (5-1).

Oklahoma State 90, No. 19 LSU 77: In Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Cameron McGriff had 28 points, Lindy Waters added 16, and Oklahoma State (4-2) defeated LSU (5-2).Skylar Mays scored 20 points for the Tigers.