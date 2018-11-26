Buy Photo Detroit Cass Tech's Kyron McKinnie-Harper backed out of his Central Michigan commitment over the weekend. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Such is the danger of changing head coaches.

Central Michigan football lost a pair of three-star recruits over the weekend, both from Detroit Cass Tech, after John Bonamego was fired as head coach late Friday night.

Kyron McKinnie-Harper, a wide receiver at Cass Tech who is listed as an "athlete" by most recruiting websites, and Ormondell Dingle, a safety, both made their announcement on Twitter.

McKinnie-Harper wrote there is "no LOVE lost" between him and the university.

Dingle asked for fans to "respect my decision." He also said, "NO LOVE LOST."

McKinnie-Harper is a 6-foot, 183-pounder who is listed as the state's 42nd-best prospect for the class of 2019, according to 247Sports, He also has offers from most other Mid-American Conference schools, including Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, and also has offers from Syracuse, Washington State, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

Dingle, 6-2 and 189 pounds, is considered the state's 53rd-best prospect, and also has had interest from Washinton State, Syracuse and Iowa State, as well as Pittsburgh.

McKinnie-Harper and Dingle led Cass Tech to a 10-1 record this past season.

Bonamago was fired after a blowout loss at Toledo in the regular-season finale, which put the Chippewas record at a program-worst 1-11. He got four years in Mount Pleasant; the first three resulted in bowl appearances. He is due a buyout of more than $1 million.

Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford was to meet with athletic-department officials Monday morning to lay out a plan for the coaching search, though there was word over the weekend that he already has been on the road scouting candidates.

