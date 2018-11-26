Chris Creighton (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Eastern Michigan Eagles were very excited to earn their seventh win on Saturday, 28-20 over Kent State, to lock up a bowl berth.

You could even say they were moved to sing and dance.

Coach Chris Creighton and the Eagles are looking forward to Sunday, when they will learn their bowl opponent and destination.

In video posted on the Eastern Michigan Football Twitter page on Monday, Creighton says, “After having won our seventh game of the season last week, we are so looking forward to Sunday to hear you …”

Well, just watch the video.