Michigan State players, from left, Cassius Winston, Joshua Langford, Kyle Ahrens and Aaron Henry celebrate their win over Texas in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game. (Photo: Chase Stevens, AP)

The honors keep coming for Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston.

After being named MVP of the Las Vegas Invitational, Winston was named co-player of the week in the Big Ten, the conference announced Monday.

Winston averaged 19.5 points, 8.5 assists and three rebounds in the two games in Vegas, victories over UCLA and Texas.

He shot 50 percent (13-for-26), including on 3-pointers (7-for-14).

This is his first Big Ten player-of-the-week award.

Other Big Ten award winners:

►Co-player of the week: Wisconsin senior forward Ethan Happ averaged 17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists as Wisconsin made the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. Wisconsin beat Stanford and Oklahoma, then lost to Virginia in the championship game.

►Freshman of the week: Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur averaging 14 points and shot 50 percent from 3-point range as the Gophers won the Vancouver Showcase with victories over Texas A&M, Santa Clara and Washington.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Meanwhile, in the Horizon League, Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis swept the league's weekly awards, taking home player and freshman of the week honors. The son of new head coach Mike Davis, he averaged 32 points on 63-percent shooting from 3-point range in three game, all wins, for the Titans.

Davis, second in the nation in scoring at 30 points a game, becomes just the second Horizon League player to win both awards, joining Oakland's Isaiah Brock, who accomplished it in 2016-17.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Notables in the Mid-American Conference:

►MAC East co-player of the week: Bowling Green red-shirt sophomore guard Justin Turner, of Detroit Renaissance, averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during a 2-1 week for his team.

Central Michigan junior guard Kevin McKay, Eastern Michigan senior forward James Thompson IV and Western Michigan senior center Seth Dugan also were nominated.