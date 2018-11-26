Michigan State's Josiah Scott had a big day Saturday, intercepting Rutgers passes twice, including this play late in the fourth quarter that stopped Rutgers on the 3-yard line. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Michigan State's win over Rutgers was ugly.

But Josiah Scott's performance was anything but — and the sophomore cornerback reaped the rewards as co-Big Ten defensive player of the week, the conference announced Monday.

Scott had two interceptions and three tackles as the Spartans closed the regular season with a 14-10 victory over the Scarlet Knights, who went winless in Big Ten play.

Both of the interceptions came in the second half, as the Spartans were clawing to avoid a monumental upset. His last was picked off at the 3-yard line to secure the victory.

Michigan State's defense limited Rutgers to 217 total yards, 109 passing yards, nine completions and 10 first downs.

Scott has played four games this season, after returning from knee surgery. He has to decide if he will play in Michigan State's bowl game or use the season to red-shirt.

Other Big Ten players of the week included:

►Offensive player of the week: Ohio State sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins, no surprise, is the winner here, after carving up Michigan in a stunning 62-39 victory in Columbus. He was 20-for-31 passing for the Buckeyes, who had 567 yards of offense.

►Co-defensive player of the week: Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson had a career-high eight tackles as well as two sacks in a 31-28 victory over Nebraska.

►Special teams player of the week: Minnesota freshman punt returner Demetrius Douglas returned a punt 69 yards for a TD in a 37-15 victory over Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the highlights among the Mid-American Conference weekly awards:

►West Division player of the week: Eastern Michigan senior running back Ian Erikson (Clarkston) rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 28-20 victory over Kent State that assured the Eagles (7-5) a bowl bid.

►West Division special teams player of the week: Eastern Michigan sophomore punter Jake Julien had eight punts for 299 yards, pinning three inside the 20-yard line.

►East Division defensive player of the week: Miami senior linebacker Brad Koenig (Ann Arbor) had 11 tackles, including a sack, in a 42-21 victory over Ball State.