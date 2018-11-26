Oakland red-shirt junior Jaevin Cumberland enjoys his pedicure Monday. (Photo: Oakland athletics)

So, what do you do after playing three basketball games in three days?

Oakland men's coach Greg Kampe decided you don't practice.

You get pedicures.

Kampe took his Golden Grizzlies to Obsession Nail & Spa in Rochester on Monday morning, and shared the experience on Twitter.

After 3 games in 3 days instead of practice today we went on a little field trip. Teaching them the finer things in life. A pedicure for those tired feet. pic.twitter.com/mBJFOG4dly — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) November 26, 2018

Oakland hosted a holiday showcase at the O'Rena, beating James Madison, 77-69, on Friday and Oral Roberts, 87-76, on Saturday. The Golden Grizzlies then ran out of gas Sunday, losing to Northern Illinois, 92-72.

Oakland pulled within one point at halftime Sunday, thanks to an amazing run to close the half — hitting its last 12 shots before the break.

"Then halftime came, we went in there (to the locker room) and we had nothing left," Kampe said Sunday night. "Everything was short. We had nothing."

So, rather than practice Monday, Kampe decided a "field trip" to a spa was in order.

Kampe has been spending his fair share of time on personal grooming lately. On Friday, he dyed his hair pink — after donors surpassed his goal of raising $5,000 for cancer research. He wore the pink for just Friday's game.

Shaping up nice. Be at the O’rena at 2:30 for the game to see the finished product pic.twitter.com/x10RvXCu30 — Greg Kampe (@KampeOU) November 23, 2018

It was a washout dye, and he was back to his salt-and-pepper gray for the final two games of the weekend.

Or as Kampe calls his hair color, "Brown." Mkay.

So, anyway, why not keep the pink?

"Nah, that was a one-day deal," he said. "I couldn't tell if I looked like an offspring of The Joker or Ronald McDonald. One of the two. I wasn't sure."

Oakland is 3-4 and now heads on the road for the entire month of December, eight games in all, including tests at Xavier on Friday, at Georgia on Dec. 18 and at Michigan State on Dec. 21. Horizon League play then gets under way Dec. 28 at Cleveland State.

