Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is not a Broyles Award finalist.

The shine came off Michigan's vaunted defense Saturday.

And so it's probably not a surprise that on Monday, when the finalists were announced for the Broyles Award — which goes to the nation's top assistant coach — Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown didn't make the final five.

Brown was among the 15 semifinalists, before the Wolverines were crushed, 62-39, by the Buckeyes in Columbus.

The finalists are:

►Jay Bateman, Army defensive coordinator

►Mike Locksley, Alabama offensive coordinator

►Chip Long, Notre Dame offensive coordinator

►Jeff Scott, Clemson offenive coordinator

►Bob Shoop, Mississippi State defensive coordinator

Brown, 63, has been Michigan's defensive coordinator since 2016 and believed he had his best group yet for 2018. And he probably did, posting ridiculously stingy statistics over the first 11 games.

Then came Saturday, when Ohio State and quarterback Dwayne Haskins racked up 567 yards of total offense in destroying Michigan's College Football Playoff hopes.

The Broyles Award winner will be announced Dec. 4.