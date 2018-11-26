Michigan center Jon Teske attempts a jump shot while defended by Chattanooga center Thomas Smallwood. (Photo: Tony Ding, AP)

Gonzaga pulled off what some considered impossible, stopping the Duke juggernaut in the Maui Invitational championship game without one of its best players.

Now the Zags are No. 1 again.

Third in last week’s poll , Gonzaga (6-0) leapfrogged No. 2 Kansas to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 released Monday. The Zags received 32 first-place votes from a 65-person media panel, edging the Jayhawks by one. No. 3 Duke received one first-place vote despite losing to Gonzaga in Maui and No. 4 Virginia the other one after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title.

No. 5 Nevada has its highest ranking ever after winning the Las Vegas Invitational, with Tennessee, Michigan, Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky rounding out the top 10.

Michigan (6-0), last year's national runner-up, is up two spots from No. 9 after beating Chattanooga at home last week. It next plays No. 11 North Carolina at home Wednesday, as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Michigan State (5-1) also is up two spots, from No. 11, after winning its Las Vegas tournament, with victories over UCLA and Texas.

The coaches' poll was to come out later Monday.

Duke (5-1) and its cache of lottery-pick freshmen were an unstoppable force the first four weeks of the season, blowing past then-No. 2 Kentucky in the season opener and winning its first three games in lopsided fashion. Duke came to Maui undefeated on the Valley Isle, winning five titles in five tries, and opened with two wins to reach the final.

Gonzaga punched the Blue Devils in the gut early in the championship game and withstood a late charge, relying on its experience to hold off Duke 89-87 to win its second Maui title.

The Zags are No. 1 for the third time, following stints atop the poll in 2016-17, when they reached the national title game, and in 2012-13.

“They’re good. I mean they have good basketball players,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They’re strong, they’re old, they’re unselfish and they play their butts off.”

Associated Press Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 6-0, 32 first-place votes (last week: 3)

2. Kansas, 5-0, 31 first-place votes (2)

3. Duke, 5-1, one first-place vote (1)

4. Virginia, 6-0, one first-place vote (4)

5. Nevada, 6-0 (6)

6. Tennessee, 4-1 (5)

7. Michigan, 6-0 (9)

8. Auburn, 5-1 (8)

9. Michigan State, 5-1 (11)

10. Kentucky, 5-1 (10)

11. North Carolina, 6-1 (7)

12. Kansas State, 6-0 (12)

13. Virginia Tech, 5-0 (13)

14. Iowa, 5-0 (20)

15. Florida State, 5-1 (14)

16. Ohio State, 6-0 (23)

17. Texas, 5-1 (NR)

18. Oregon, 4-1 (21)

19. Purdue, 5-1 (24)

20. Texas Tech, 6-0 (NR)

21. Buffalo, 5-0 (22)

22. Wisconsin, 5-1 (25)

23. Villanova, 5-2 (NR)

24. Maryland, 6-0 (NR)

25. Mississippi State, 4-1 (15)

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa State 22, St. John's 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, Syracuse 8, TCU 8, Nebraska 6, Arkansas 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Davidson 1, Houston 1