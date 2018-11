Michigan linebacker Josh Ross and Ohio State guard Michael Jordan walk off the field after the game. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

As expected, Michigan tumbled — to No. 7 from No. 4 — in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after Saturday's 62-39 shellacking by Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, who play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, moved up to No. 6 from No. 10 behind No. 5 Oklahoma.

Alabama maintains its No. 1 spot followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 Georgia.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama (12-0)

2. Clemson (12-0)

3. Notre Dame (12-0)

4. Georgia (11-1)

5. Oklahoma (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Michigan (10-2)

8. UCF (11-0)

9. Florida (9-3)

10. LSU (9-3)

11. Washington (9-3)

12. Penn State (9-3)

13. Washington State (10-2)

14. Texas (9-3)

15. Kentucky (9-3)

16. West Virginia (8-3)

17. Utah (9-3)

18. Mississippi State (8-4)

19. Texas A&M (8-4)

20. Syracuse (9-3)

21. Northwestern (8-4)

22. Boise State (10-2)

23. Iowa State (7-4)

24. Missouri (8-4)

25. Fresno State (10-2)