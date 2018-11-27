Major-league pitcher Anthony Bass will be inducted into the Wayne State Hall of Fame in February. (Photo: Stacy Revere, Getty Images)

Detroit — Anthony Bass, the Trenton native who pitched in 16 games for the Cubs last season, will be among six inducted into the Wayne State University Athletic Hall of Fame in February.

Bass, 31, an All-American during his time at Wayne State, has pitched in 147 games with four different teams in parts of seven major-league seasons.

He’s also pitched and won a championship in Japan.

He earned his degree from Wayne State in May.

Others to be inducted at the ceremony at St. Andrews on campus on Saturday, Feb. 16: Troy Burrell (football), Ashley Weaver (swimming), Eric Johnson (golf), Ian Larkin (basketball) and Carly Sevald (diver).

"I want to first congratulate our newest Hall of Fame class," athletics director Rob Fournier said in a statement. "They are a snapshot of an era in WSU athletics that was exceptional — not just in terms of individual accolades, but team championships and even a national championship."

That brings the Hall-of-Fame membership to 249.

The reception begins at 11:30 with a noon lunch, and the ceremony after. Tickets are $35 and advance reservations are required.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky