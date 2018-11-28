DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against the Indiana Hoosiers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 27, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

Durham, N.C. — Zion Williamson jumped a lazy pass by Indiana near midcourt. All of a sudden, nothing stood between him and yet another must-see dunk.

No. 3 Duke put its lone loss firmly in the past just as easily as Williamson left those Hoosiers in his wake.

Williamson scored 25 points, RJ Barrett added 22 and Duke routed Indiana 90-69 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

No play sent a louder message than the steal by Williamson that ended in a Dominique Wilkins-style windmill jam.

“I tipped it, and when I saw the ball bounce, I knew I was going to get it, so all I did was take a quick look back,” Williamson said. “They stopped running, so I said, you know, let’s give the (Cameron) Crazies a little something to cheer for.”

Tre Jones added 15 points and a fourth Duke freshman – Cameron Reddish – finished with 13 to help the Blue Devils (6-1) bounce back from their lone loss and win one of the made-for-TV event’s glamour matchups. This one featured a handful of potential NBA lottery picks – the Duke freshmen and Indiana’s Romeo Langford – on the floor at the same time.

Duke looked nothing like the group that lost to Gonzaga last week in the Maui Invitational final . The Blue Devils never trailed, shot 52 percent and turned a season-worst 20 turnovers by Indiana into 24 points.

Langford scored 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting to lead the Hoosiers (5-2). But No. 2 scorer Juwan Morgan, who averages 17.5 points, was in foul trouble all night and finished with eight. Indiana trailed by 24 points at halftime and never got closer than 19 in the second half.

Langford and the Hoosiers couldn’t get anything going on offense. Indiana, one of the nation’s best shooting teams at 55 percent, shot a season-worst 39 percent. In the first half, the Hoosiers made just 11 of 33 attempts and turned it over 13 times while falling into a deep hole that few visitors to Cameron Indoor Stadium ever escape.

“I think we let the crowd get to us,” Morgan said. “In this type of atmosphere, you can’t stack bad plays. I think when you have a bad play, you have to stop right there, put a period on that sentence right there and keep moving forward.”

Williamson and Barrett – the nation’s only freshman teammates averaging at least 20 points apiece – took command again on offense. But what really made this a complete victory for the Blue Devils was how dominant their defense was, especially after the Gonzaga game. Duke forced a season high in turnovers, and held Indiana to a season low point total.

“Every team’s got one or two guys that are maybe a little better than the others,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said, “and we’ve got to make it harder on them.”

More Big Ten

(At) Penn State 63, No. 13 Virginia Tech 62: Myreon Jones scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead Penn State to an upset win over Virginia Tech.

Lamar Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds and Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points for the Nittany Lions (4-2), who snapped Virginia Tech’s five-game winning streak. It was Penn State’s first win over a nonconference Top 25 team at home in 20 years.

Justin Robinson led the Hokies (5-1) with 19 points while Ty Outlaw added 16. Kerry Blackshear Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Hokies who led 37-35 at halftime.

The Hokies, playing for the first time on the road this season, used a 9-0 run midway through the second half that gave them a 50-44 lead. But Jones led the Nittany Lions back to a 56-55 advantage with 10 points over the next five minutes.

Bolton hit his third 3-pointer of the game to give Penn State the lead for good, 61-58 lead with 3:57 to play.

(At) No. 14 Iowa 69, Pitt 68: Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Nicholas Baer scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Iowa held off Pittsburgh for its third win over a power program this season.

Jordan Bohannon had 12 points and six steals for the Hawkeyes (6-0), who’ve also taken down Oregon and Connecticut this month.

Pitt (6-1) put itself in position for the upset — only to miss two shots in the final 10.4 seconds that would’ve given the Panthers the win.

Xavier Johnson had 18 points to lead Pitt.

(At) No. 22 Wisconsin 79, N.C. State 75: Ethan Happ had 19 points and 11 rebounds, D’Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left and Wisconsin withstood North Carolina State’s in-your-face defense to rally for a win.

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison drew a charging call on Markell Johnson on the perimeter with 16 seconds left. The emotional Davison let out a furious yell and pumped his arms after forcing a critical turnover with the Wolfpack trailing by three.

Davison hit two foul shots with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead for Wisconsin (6-1), and a last-gasp 3-point try for the Wolfpack sailed harmlessly off the backboard at the other end.

Johnson had 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-1).

Top 25

No. 5 Nevada 79, (at) Loyola-Chicago 65: Caleb Martin had 21 points, twin brother Cody Martin scored 20 and Nevada beat Loyola-Chicago in an NCAA Tournament rematch.

Loyola beat Nevada by one point in the NCAA South Regional semifinals last season — the only other meeting between these programs. That victory came during a stunning Final Four run for the Ramblers.

Caleb Martin scored 17 in the first half, helping the Wolf Pack (7-0) grab a 44-28 lead. The preseason All-American shot 8 of 13 in the game, including 3 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Cody Martin was 9 of 14 with seven assists.

Jordan Caroline had 15 points and six rebounds. Trey Porter added 14 points and 10 boards.

Marques Townes — who hit the decisive 3 in the closing seconds of that NCAA game — led Loyola (4-3) with a season-high 24 points, but the Ramblers dropped their second straight game.

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 52, University of Illinois-Chicago 38: Redshirt senior Danielle Minott had a season-high 16 points and career-best six steals, and redshirt sophomore Corionne Caldwell led all scorers with 17 points as the Eagles (3-1) rolled over the Flames (1-4).