Buffalo junior quarterback Tyree Jackson, a native of Muskegon and a graduate of Mona Shores High School, was named Mid-American Conference offensive player of the year this week in voting by the conference's coaches.
Jackson, a three-year starter, bounced back from an injury-plagued 2017 to have a monster season, throwing for 2,605 yards and 25 touchdowns (to 11 interceptions).
He has Buffalo at 10-2 entering Friday night's MAC championship game against Northern Illinois (7-5) at Ford Field.
Jackson headlined the first-team All-MAC offense, which also includes Western Michigan lineman Luke Juriga and running back LeVante Bellamy, a senior who rushed for 1,172 yards and six touchdowns for the Broncos (7-5), who are awaiting word if they'll get to go to a bowl game.
Headlining first-team All-MAC defense, locally: Central Michigan inside senior linebacker Malik Fountain, junior lineman Michael Danna and junior backs Sean Bunting and Xavier Crawford, and Eastern Michigan lineman Maxx Crosby.
Eastern Michigan, like Western, finished 7-5 and are waiting to hear if a bowl game is in the cards, while Central Michigan — so good on defense, but so bad on offense — finished 1-11 and fired head coach John Bonamego.
Individual MAC award winners
Coach of the year: Lance Leipold, Buffalo
Offensive player of the year: Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Defensive player of the year: Sutton Smith, DE, Northern Illinois
Special teams player of the year: Diontae Johnson, KR/PR, Toledo
Freshman of the year: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
Vern Smith leadership award winner: Sutton Smith, DE, Northern Illinois
All-MAC offense
FIRST TEAM
Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois
Luke Juriga, OL, Western Michigan
Joe Lowery, OL, Ohio
James O'Hagan, OL, Buffalo
Joe Anderson, OL, Ohio
Tyler Mabry, TE, Buffalo
Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
Diontae Johnson, WR, Toledo
Cody Thompson, WR, Toledo
Papi White, WR, Ohio
LeVante Bellamy, RB, Western Michigan
A.J. Ouellette, RB, Ohio
Matt Trickett, PK, Kent State
SECOND TEAM
Nathan Rourke, QB, Ohio
John Keenoy, OL, Western Michigan
Bryce Harris, OL, Toledo
Luke Shively, OL, Northern Illinois
Durrell Wood, OL, Ohio
Evin Ksiezarczyk, OL, Buffalo
Reggie Gilliam, TE, Toledo
K.J. Osborn, WR, Buffalo
Scott Miller, WR, Bowling Green
Jayden Reed, WR, Western Michigan
Riley Miller, WR, Ball State
Tre Harbison, RB, Northern Illinois
Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
Ryan Tice, PK, Central Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Gus Ragland, QB, Miami
Jimmy Leatiota, OL, Eastern Michigan
Danny Godlevske, OL, Miami
Steve Nielsen, OL, Eastern Michigan
Jack Kramer, OL, Bowling Green
Jordan Rigg, OL, Miami
Giovanni Ricci, TE, Western Michigan
Blake Banham, WR, Eastern Michigan
Justin Hall, WR, Ball State
Jon’Vea Johnson, WR, Toledo
Jack Sorenson, WR, Miami
Andrew Clair, RB, Bowling Green
Jamauri Bogan, RB, Western Michigan
Jameson Vest, PK, Toledo
All-MAC defense
FIRST TEAM
Brad Koenig, OLB, Miami
Antonio Jones-Davis, OLB, Northern Illinois
Khalil Hodge, ILB, Buffalo
Malik Fountain, ILB, Central Michigan
Sutton Smith, DL, Northern Illinois
Maxx Crosby, DL, Eastern Michigan
Michael Danna, DL, Central Michigan
Chuck Harris, DL, Buffalo
Alvin Davis, DB, Akron
Sean Bunting, DB, Central Michigan
Javon Hagan, DB, Ohio
Xavier Crawford, DB, Central Michigan
Michael Farkas, P, Ohio
SECOND TEAM
Evan Croutch, OLB, Ohio
Ulysees Gilbert III, OLB, Akron
Kyle Pugh, ILB, Northern Illinois
Kyle Rachwal, ILB, Eastern Michigan
Josh Corcoran, DL, Northern Illinois
Jamal Davis, DL, Akron
Kalil Morris, DL, Kent State
Doug Costin, DL, Miami
Cameron Lewis, DB, Buffalo
Kevin McGill, DB, Eastern Michigan
Mykelti Williams, DB, Northern Illinois
Kyron Brown, DB, Akron
Jake Julien, P, Eastern Michigan
THIRD TEAM
John Lako, OLB, Akron
Christian Albright, OLB, Ball State
Brian Bell, ILB, Akron
Jacob White, ILB, Ball State
Tuzar Skipper, DL, Toledo
Jack Heflin, DL, Northern Illinois
Jeremiah Harris, DL, Eastern Michigan
Nate Brisson-Fast, DL, Central Michigan
Marcus Milton, DB, Bowling Green
Vince Calhoun, DB, Eastern Michigan
Brody Hoying, DB, Eastern Michigan
Josh Teachey, DB, Toledo
Kyle Kramer, P, Miami
All-MAC special teams
FIRST TEAM
Maurice Thomas, KR, Miami
Diontae Johnson, PR, Toledo
SECOND TEAM
Diontae Johnson, KR, Toledo
Jayden Reed, PR, Western Michigan
THIRD TEAM
Malik Dunner, KR, Ball State
K.J. Osborn, PR, Buffalo
