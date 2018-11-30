Division 3 football final: Detroit King 41, Muskegon 25
From left, Detroit King running back Peny Boone, wide receiver Rashawn Williams , and running back Shondel Hardnett pose for a celebration photo after Boone ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final held at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. King defeated Muskegon, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
The Detroit King football team hoists its championship trophy after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, in the MHSAA Division 3 state final Saturday night at Ford Field. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah reaches out but is short of scoring a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Darrell Wyatt catches a deflected pass for a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) rushes for yardage and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner hauls in a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, middle, pushes away Detroit King defensive lineman Esean Carter (99) as he protects quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King linebacker Marvin Grant, left, pulls down Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone (8) scores a touchdown against Muskegon during the fourth quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn is congratulated by team personnel near the end of the game. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King head coach Tyrone Spencer, right, is congratulated by defensive line coach Aronde Stanton after defeating Muskegon, 41-25, to win the Division 3 state championship. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah, right, celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of the MHSAA Division 3 state final against Muskegon at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Detroit King won, 41-25. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Dominick Polidore-Hannah celebrates his touchdown against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon defensive back Tyreese Oakes (15) reacts after making a hard hit against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King running back Peny Boone rushes for yardage against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King football head coach Tyrone Spencer, center, yells instructions to his team as they play against Muskegon during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon offensive lineman D’andre Mills-Ellis (74) encourages his fans to cheer during a timeout against Detroit King during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King wide receiver Ahmad Gardner, front, hauls in a pass and is tackled by Muskegon linebacker Kolbie Lewis during the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit King kick returner Lemuel Watley runs for yardage and is tackled by the Muskegon defense in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez trots into the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
Muskegon football head coach Shane Fairfield walks the sidelines during his team's game against Detroit King in the first quarter. Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Quarterback Dequan Finn, who led Detroit King to the Division 3 state championship last week, committed to Toledo’s 2019 recruiting class on Friday.

    Finn had been committed to Central Michigan, but he had been rethinking that decision since John Bonamego was fired as CMU's coach last week.

    “First off I would like to thank the whole Central Michigan coaching staff and program for taking the time and effort into recruiting me,” Finn wrote on Twitter. “But after conversations with my family, I will be decommitting from Central Michigan. It’s been a long recruiting process and I just want to thank all of the colleges that have been recruiting me throughout the season, and thank my coaches and family for guiding me and helping me to make the best decision. But now I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Toledo.”

    Finn (6-1, 185) is rated a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 31 dual-threat quarterback nationally for 2019.

    Finn threw four TD passes and ran for another score in King’s 41-25 triumph over Muskegon in the Division 3 title game at Ford Field.

     

     

      

      

     

     

     

