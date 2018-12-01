Ferris State's Keyondre Craig scampers for a 42-yard run in Saturday's Division II quarterfinal victory. (Photo: Ferris State athletics)

Jayru Campbell returned.

And if his Ferris State football team broke a sweat Saturday, it didn't show in a 37-14 victory over Ouachita State (Ark.) on the road in the Division II quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs (14-0) rushed for 356 yards in advancing to next week's semifinals. The opponent will be learned later Saturday, as Division II reseeds for the Final Four.

This will be Ferris State's third trip to the semifinals. It's never made the final.

Campbell, the former Detroit Cass Tech star and redshirt junior, had to sit last week's game, returned from a sprained left (non-throwing) shoulder and threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 47 more yards.

Sophomore Marvin Campbell (Detroit Loyola) rushed for 75 yards to lead a balanced ground attack, added a TD for No. 2-ranked Ferris State, which is seeking its first national championship.

Junior Travis Russell rushed for 68 and senior Robert Thomas 61 and a touchdown.

BOX SCORE: Ferris State 37, Ouachita State 14

Redshirt freshman Sy Barnett had four catches for 51 yards and a TD, and senior Derrick Portis also rushed for a TD, a 14-yard scamper to break the early scoreless tie.

Ferris State steamrolled Ouachita from the get-go, racking up a 27-0 halftime lead. The first half featured a blocked field goal and a blocked extra point by the Bulldogs, who also had a big interception late in the second quarter to extend its lead.

Ferris Staet defensive back DeShaun Thrower makes a tackle. (Photo: Ferris State athletics)

Ouachita State had its best season in program history, and finished the season 12-1 on a wildly windy day in Arkadelphia.

Ouachita State was limited to 281 total yards of offense, most coming through the air as it got behind and had to turn to the pass. Brayden Brazeal threw for 195 yards and rushed for 48, and Allie Freeman had 10 catches for 115 yards.

In other Division II action, Notre Dame (Ohio) beat Slippery Rock, 21-17; Valdosta State beat Lenoir-Rhyne, 61-21; and Minnesota State-Mankato beat Tarleton State, 13-10.

The semifnals are next Saturday, with the championship game Dec. 15.

