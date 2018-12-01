Pittsburgh — The Michigan volleyball team got down early but rallied for a five-set victory over host Pittsburgh in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines came back to win, 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-9.

Michigan (24-9) advances to the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

Pittsburgh finishes the season 30-2.

Carly Skjodt had 20 kills and Paige Jones 11 for Michigan, the last state team alive after Eastern Michigan’s three-set loss to Illinois on Friday night.

Mackenzi Welsh added 47 assists and Jenna Lerg 20 digs for the Wolverines.

Michigan next plays fifth-seeded Texas, a three-set winner over Texas State on Saturday. Time and date are TBD.



