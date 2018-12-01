Calvin men and Grand Valley State women lost in the NCAA soccer finals Saturday. (Photo: Detroit News)

Greensboro, N.C. — The Calvin College men's soccer team fell behind two goals at halftime and couldn't recover in a 2-1 loss to Tufts in the Division III national-championship match Saturday.

Calvin cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the second half on an unassisted goal by junior midfielder Hunter Olson (Canton).

But Tufts (18-0-3) held serve the rest of the way to lift the trophy for the third time in the last five years. Tufts beat Calvin in the final two years ago, as well.

Calvin (22-2-0) was making its fourth appearance in the finals in the last 10 years, and lost for the fourth time.

Division II women

Pittsburgh — The Grand Valley State women's soccer team was looking to give the university its third team national championship in the same day, after the men's and women's cross-country teams took home the titles earlier Saturday (and also in Pittsburgh). But Grand Valley fell to Bridgeport, 1-0.

Grand Valley State was playing in its ninth NCAA championship game since 2006. It has five titles (2009-10, 2013-15). Its lost in two of the last three finals.

The loss was the first this season for the Lakers (25-1-1),

Nara Dacosta scored in the second half for Bridgeport (20-4-1), and that was enough. Jennifer Wendelius stopped six shots for the shutout.