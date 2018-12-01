The Michigan volleyball team opened the NCAA Tournament with a straight-set victory over Navy on Friday night. (Photo: Michigan athletics)

The Michigan volleyball team has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a smooth, three-set victory over Navy in Pittsburgh on Friday night at Petersen Events Center

Michigan won, 25-23, 25-20, 25-10, behind senior Carly Skjodt's 17 kills and .325 hitting percentage, while Jenna Lerg had 18 digs into a solid defensive performance by the Wolverines (23-9).

Setter MacKenzi Walsh had 29 assists, Paige Jones had seven kills and Katarina Glavinic added six.

Michigan now plays bracket-pod host Pittsburgh, the tournament's No. 12 seed, at 7 Saturday.

Army finishes the season 23-9.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, Eastern Michigan fell, also is straight sets, to host Illinois, 25-24, 25-9, 25-20, at Huff Hall in Champaign, Ill.

Jordan Smith led the Eagles (21-14) with 11 kills, and Cassie Haut had seven. Alyssa LaFace had seven digs, and Mallory Rajewski finished with 10 assists.

Eastern won the Mid-American Conference tournament and was making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, against No. 3 seed Illinois, the runner-up from the Big Ten.

Illinois (29-3) plays Louisville at 8 Saturday.