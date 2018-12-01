The Grand Valley State men's cross-country team celebrates Saturday. (Photo: Grand Valley athletics)

Now that's what you call a doubleheader sweep.

The Grand Valley State men's and women's cross-country teams both won Division II national championships in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The championship is the sixth in women's program history, and the first in men's history after finishing runner-up four times.

Grand Valley becomes the third program to sweep both titles, joining Adams State (four times) and Western State (twice), both from Colorado.

DIVISION II CROSS COUNTRY RESULTS

Sarah Berger, a graduate student, won the individual women's championship, recording a time of 22:07.07 in the 6K race. Juniors Allie Ludge from Grand Rapids and Hanna Groeber finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while senior Gina Patterson was ninth.

The women won in a runaway, while the men held off Colorado Mines.

The Grand Valley State women's cross-country team celebrates Saturday. (Photo: Grand Valley athletics)

On the men's side in the 10K, senior Zach Panning was runner-up, in 31:53.6. Sophomore Enael Woldemichael from Grand Rapids was sixth.

In other words, what a day for Grand Valley — and it could get better if the women's soccer team wins the Division II championship later. The Lakers would be the first athletic program in NCAA history to win three national titles in one day.

The soccer team is seeking its sixth title, in its match against Bridgeport.

For Grand Valley State coach Jerry Baltes, in his 20th season, he won his 11th team championship, including cross country and track and field.

