Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3. Nam Y. Huh, AP
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4. Chris Knight, AP
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9. Charlie Neibergall, AP
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11. Chris Knight, AP
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    No. 1 Alabama will meet No. 4 Oklahoma, and No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff national semifinals.

    The top six teams in the final CFP rankings were announced Sunday. Georgia was No. 5 and Ohio State was No. 6.

    The rest of the top 25 teams in the rankings were to be revealed later Sunday.

    The Alabama-Oklahoma game will be the Orange Bowl and the Clemson-Notre Dame game will be the Cotton Bowl. Both are on Dec. 29. The national championship game is Jan. 7.

     Alabama (13-0) preserved its undefeated season and No. 1 ranking by rallying past Georgia 35-28 in the SEC championship game on Saturday. Jalen Hurts, who was replaced at halftime of last season’s national championship game, came off the bench to spark the Crimson Tide by running for one TD and throwing for another after starting QB Tua Tagovailoa went out with an injury.

    The Crimson Tide will face an Oklahoma (12-1) team that played itself into the final four following a midseaon loss to Texas. The Sooners won their final seven games, including Saturday's 39-27 triumph over the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

    Georgia entered the weekend as the No. 4 team in the CFP rankings, but the selection committee went with the Sooners over the two-loss Bulldogs.

    One-loss Ohio State was also shut out of the playoff despite beating Michigan in the regular-season finale and Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game.

    The Buckeyes' season was derailed by a 49-20 loss to Purdue on Oct. 20.

    The other semifinal is a matchup of undefeated powers with ACC champion Clemson (13-0) facing Notre Dame (12-0). The Tigers earned their conference title with an easy 42-10 win over Pittsburgh. The Irish had the weekend off after concluding their regular season last week with a 24-17 victory over USC.

    “Every combination was vetted, looking at their full body of work, their resumes side-by-side,” selection committee chairman Rob Mullens said. “In the end, what we decided was amongst the group of three, Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, the committee voted that no one was unequivocally better than the other so then we leaned on the protocol. So we went with the one-loss conference champion.”

     

     

     

      

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

