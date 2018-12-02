Eastern Michigan quarterback Tyler Wiegers (Photo: John Terhune, AP)

It's been a tense week of waiting for Eastern Michigan.

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles could finally breathe a sign of relief.

For the second time in three years, Eastern is heading to a bowl game, with a Dec. 15 date with Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

This will be the first time since 1987 that Eastern has played a bowl game in the United States. It played in the Bahamas Bowl in 2016, losing to Old Dominion, 24-20. It's the fourth bowl appearance in Eastern history.

"Eastern Michigan is so fired up," fifth-year coach Chris Creighton said in a statement. "Our program has been working incredibly hard to make this possible and we are extremely grateful that the bowl selection committee said our name."

Last week, Creighton and EMU players did a mock video, set to Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," a fun lobbying effort to the selection committee.

Eastern, which an acclaimed defense that allowed an average of 22 points (the Eagles' best since 1993), finished the year 7-5, which included a big win over a Purdue team that later went on to hand Big Ten champion Ohio State its only loss of the season.

Creighton will receive a $25,000 bonus for making a bowl game, and gets another $25,000 if his team wins the bowl.

Georgia Southern is 9-3, and plays out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Six of the Mid-American Conference's seven bowl-eligible teams landed bids, including Western Michigan (7-5), which will play in the Potato Bowl against BYU in Boise, Idaho.

MAC bowl matchups

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 15: Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18: Northern Illinois vs. UAB

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 19: Ohio vs. San Diego State

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 21: Toledo vs. Florida International

Potato Bowl, Dec. 21: Western Michigan vs. BYU

Dollar General Bowl, Dec. 22: Buffalo vs. Troy

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984