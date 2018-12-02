Jim McElwain (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Jim McElwain is leaving Michigan after one season as wide receivers coach to become the head coach at Central Michigan, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The source requested anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

McElwain was at Michigan for one season after three seasons as head coach at Florida, where he went 22-12. Prior to that, he posted a 22-16 record as Colorado State’s head coach for three seasons.

McElwain, who had a one-year contract at Michigan that paid him $300,000, replaces John Bonamego, who was fired after a 1-11 season. Bonamego was working under a five-year contract that paid him nearly $700,000 a year.

Bonamego had a 22-29 record in four seasons at CMU before he was fired following the regular-season finale at Toledo on Nov. 23. Barely a week later, athletic director Michael Alford found his replacement.

McElwain, 56, has a long background in offense, which Alford identified as a big priority as he went searching for his first big hire since becoming AD in the spring of 2017. Central Michigan's offense was awful in 2018, nearly last in the Football Bowl Subdivision, as it struggled to find any consistency at quarterback.

McElwain has been an offensive coordinator at three stops, including Alabama, Fresno State and Montana State, and also has coached quarterbacks at multiple stops, including in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders. He also coached receivers and special teams at Michigan State from 2003-05, and has coached at Eastern Washington and Louisville in a career that dates to 1985.

His Florida head-coaching career came to an end in ugly fashion, following October 2017 comments he made about his family receiving death threats after the Gators started the season 3-3. According to ESPN, he offered no further details to school officials, who then started considering firing him for cause. McElwain was fired the following week after a 42-7 loss to Georgia, and received a $7.5-million buyout.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hired him in March.

Alford wasn't expect to look far for his new coach, though many suspected he'd look to the west, at Ferris State coach Tony Annese, another offensive guru who has the Bulldogs in the Division II semifinals. It's not clear if Annese and Alford spoke.

This is the second time in the last two decades that Central Michigan has turned to a member of Michigan's staff, having hired offensive coordinator Mike DeBord in 2000.

McElwain will be introduced at a press conference on campus at 11 a.m. Monday.

