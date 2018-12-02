Hallie Thome scored 11 in Michigan's loss to Marquette on Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Milwaukee — Erika Davenport scored 21 points and Allazia Blockton had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists to help No. 22 Marquette beat Michigan, 85-74, on Sunday night.

Davenport was 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Blockton hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Amani Wilborn and Danielle King scored 12 points apiece and Natasha Hiedeman had 11 points for Marquette (6-1).

Hiedeman hit back-to-back 3s — the first of which gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good at 13-12 — during a 16-2 run that made it 24-14 with three minutes left in the first quarter. Blockton scored four points and King and Lauren Van Kleunen hit 3-pointers 27 seconds apart during that stretch.

Naz Hillmon answered with a layup to trim Michigan’s deficit to eight points, but Davenport made two layups and Wilborn added a third to make it 30-16 early in the second quarter and Marquette led by double figures the rest of the way.

Hillmon, Priscilla Smeenge and Nicole Munger had 12 points apiece for Michigan (5-3) and Hallie Thome scored 11.

More state women

(At) Michigan State 91, Texas Southern 45: Jenna Allen fired in 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting to lead four Spartan players in double figures as MSU converted 26 points off turnovers in the rout. Tory Ozment scored 16, Victoria Gaines 15 and Nia Clouden 12 for the Spartans (6-1), who were an uncanny 4-of-5 on 3-pointers in the first half. Niya Mitchell and Marquia Turner had 12 points each for Southern (2-5).

Central Michigan 67, (at) Quinnipiac 52: Presley Hudson buried five 3-pointers en route to posting a game-high 25 points while Reyna Frost had 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds in leading the Chippewas to their sixth straight victory. Micaela Kelly added 16 points for Central (7-1). Mackenzie DeWees scored 13 and Jen Fay added 11 for Quinnipiac (4-4).

Top 25

(At) No. 6 Tennessee 79, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 51: Admiral Schofield scored 16 points, Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Tennessee breezed to victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Grant Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (6-1) in its last tuneup before a Dec. 9 showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix. Jordan Bowden also scored 14 points.

Myles Smith scored 16 points for Texas A&M-CC (4-4), which shot just 32.2 percent from the floor.

Big Ten

(At) No. 16 Ohio State 79, Minnesota 59: Andre Wesson scored 16 points and Kaleb Wesson had 15 for Ohio State in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

C.J. Jackson and Musa Jallow each added 11 points, and Duane Washington Jr., and Kyle Young had 10 apiece to help the Buckeyes improve to 7-1.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (6-2) with 19 points, and Dupree McBrayer added 13.

(At) Nebraska 75, Illinois 60: James Palmer Jr. had 23 points and Nebraska opened up an early 11-point lead, then held off Illinois in the Big Ten conference opener for both teams.

Nebraska (7-1) came out hot, hitting its first three field goals and all six of its free throws to go up 13-2 just 2:30 minutes into the game.

After Nebraska took a 39-23 halftime lead, the Illini cut the Husker lead to 10 early in the second half and came within nine three times in the final 17 minutes, the last time at 60-51 on Da’monte Williams’ jumper with 6:26 left. But a 7-0 Nebraska flurry capped by a breakaway Isaiah Roby dunk put Nebraska up 70-53 with 3:40 left.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Illinois (2-6) with 14 points.