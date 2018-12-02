Head coach Tim Lester will lead Western Michigan into the Potato Bowl against BYU. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Western Michigan stayed home last season, despite being bowl-eligible.

Tim Lester and Co. are much happier this time around, having earned a spot in the Potato Bowl against BYU on Dec. 21. That'll make for a festive mood at the team's annual banquet, set for Sunday night in Kalamazoo.

“We are extremely excited to be invited and accept an invitation to play in the ... Potato Bowl,” second-year coach Tim Lester said in a statement. “We know it is a first-class event and are gratified for the opportunity and to play on the famous blue turf.”

The Broncos (7-5) had a solid resume this season, including a win over eventual Mid-American Conference champion Northern Illinois. That was despite losing quarterback Jon Wassink with an ankle injury, and a defense that was so wobbly it led to the firing of the coordinator before the regular-season finale.

A bowl was no certainty entering Selection Sunday, until Northern Illinois earned an at-large bid in the Boca Raton Bowl. That opened up another bowl with a MAC tie-in, and got Western — almost certainly the odd team out if the conference didn't get an at-large — into the postseason.

This will be Western's fourth bowl trip in five years, and ninth overall. Western and BYU have a history, albeit not a recent one. They've met five times, all between 1962 and 1970, which each team winning twice.

Lester will receive a $25,000 bonus for making a bowl game, and gets another $25,000 if his team wins the bowl game.

BYU (6-6) is an independent program.

Western joins Eastern Michigan and five other Mid-American Conference teams in the postseason; Eastern (7-5) heads to Montgomery, Ala., to play Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 15.

MAC bowl matchups

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 15: Eastern Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 18: Northern Illinois vs. UAB

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 19: Ohio vs. San Diego State

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 21: Toledo vs. Florida International

Potato Bowl, Dec. 21: Western Michigan vs. BYU

Dollar General Bowl, Dec. 22: Buffalo vs. Troy

