Purdue guard Ryan Cline defends a drive by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson in the first half of a game last week. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Michigan continues to fly up the men's basketball rankings after another eye-opening week that included dominating victories over two ranked opponents.

The Wolverines (8-0) checked in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, up from No. 7, after beating North Carolina, 84-67, and Purdue, 76-57, in the Big Ten opener.

It continues a rapid ascent for the Wolverines, which played in the national-championship game last season. Michigan started at No. 19 before quickly leaping into the top 10 after a blowout win at reigning champ Villanova on Nov. 14.

Michigan State (6-2) dropped one spot, to 10th, after losing at Louisville, 82-78 in overtime, and then beating Rutgers, 78-67, in its Big Ten opener.

Michigan and Michigan State had the same rankings in the latest coaches' poll.

In both polls, the top four remain unchanged with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia.

There were three new teams in the AP poll: No. 20 Arizona State, No. 24 Nebraska and No. 25 Furman. It is Furman’s first AP poll appearance.

Meanwhile, in the AP women's poll, Connecticut was back up to No. 1 after beating previous No. 1 Notre Dame. Central Michigan (7-1) and Michigan State (6-1) also received votes.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 8-0, 43 first-place votes (last week: 1)

2. Kansas, 6-0, 19 first-place votes (2)

3. Duke, 7-1, one first-place vote (3)

4. Virginia, 7-0, one first-place vote (4)

5. Michigan, 8-0 (7)

6. Nevada, 8-0 (5)

7. Tennessee, 6-1 (6)

8. Auburn, 6-1 (8)

9. Kentucky, 7-1 (10)

10. Michigan State, 6-2 (9)

11. Florida State, 6-1 (15)

12. Wisconsin, 7-1 (22)

13. Texas Tech, 7-0 (20)

14. North Carolina, 6-2 (11)

15. Virginia Tech, 6-1 (13)

16. Kansas State, 6-1 (12)

17. Buffalo, 7-0 (21)

18. Iowa, 6-1 (14)

19. Ohio State, 7-1 (16)

20. Arizona State, 7-0 (NR)

21. Villanova, 6-2 (23)

22. Mississippi State, 6-1 (25)

23. Maryland, 7-1 (24)

24. Nebraska, 7-1 (NR)

25. Furman, 8-0 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Purdue 100, Syracuse 62, Marquette 47, Iowa State 46, Texas 44, Creighton 42, St. John’s 39, Houston 30, N.C. State 14, Indiana 13, Arizona 12, Clemson 11, Louisville 11, Radford 9, TCU 9, Arkansas 3, Notre Dame 3, Oregon 3, UCLA 3, Boston College 2, Florida 2, Davidson 1, Oklahoma 1

Coaches' Top 25

1. Gonzaga, 8-0, 21 first-place votes (last week: 1)

2. Kansas, 6-0, 10 first-place votes (2)

3. Duke, 7-1 (3)

4. Virginia, 7-0 (4)

5. Michigan, 8-0, one first-place vote (5)

6. Nevada, 8-0 (6)

7. Tennessee, 6-1 (7)

8. Kentucky, 7-1 (9)

9. Auburn, 6-1 (10)

10. Michigan State, 6-2 (8)

11. Florida State, 6-1 (14)

12. North Carolina, 6-2 (13)

13. Texas Tech, 7-0 (19)

14. Virginia Tech, 6-1 (12)

15. Kansas State, 6-1 (10)

16. Wisconsin, 7-1 (22)

17. Ohio State, 7-1 (16)

18. Buffalo, 7-0 (20)

19. Iowa, 6-1 (15)

20. Arizona State, 7-0 (NR)

21. Villanova, 6-2 (23)

22. Mississippi State, 6-1 (25)

23. Maryland, 7-1 (NR)

24. Purdue, 5-3 (18)

25. Nebraska, 7-1 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Houston 58, Iowa State 33, St. John’s 33, Creighton 32, Furman 30, UCLA 28, Clemson 24, Texas 24, Syracuse 22, N.C. State 11, Oregon 9, Cincinnati 8, Indiana 8, LSU 5, Pittsburgh 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 5, Florida 2, North Texas 2, Marquette 1, Radford 1