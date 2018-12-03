Former Florida coach Jim McElwain was introduced as Central Michigan's coach Monday. (Photo: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

Mount Pleasant — New Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain was introduced Monday morning.

McElwain comes to the university after a year as Michigan's wide-receivers coach, and following a three-year stint as the head coach at Florida before that.

"You hear, 'Fire Up Chips!' It means something," McElwain said during his introductory remarks.

Jim McElwain makes his first public appearance in Mount Pleasant as Central Michigan’s head coach. pic.twitter.com/roWkAi6Ool — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) December 3, 2018

As a head coach, he is 44-28, including a stint at Colorado State. He is a two-time conference coach of the year, in the Mountain West in 2014 and the SEC in 2015. He led Florida to two SEC East titles.

His background is in offense, a key for Central Michigan, which was 128th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense this past season.

"I wanted someone with a strong offensive philosophy," athletic director Michael Alford said.

Meanwhile, McElwain took the podium Monday and said he has four set standards for his players, in order: 1. Succeed as individuals. 2. They're students. 3. To be prepared for the future. 4. To be stellar athletes.

He replaces John Bonamego, who was fired following four years on the job, including a 1-11 season in 2018.

"We may have hit a little bump, but it happens," said McElwain, who already has met the team, and is in the process of setting up individual meetings. "Change isn't easy, but if it was easy, everyone would be doing it."

McElwain, 56, said getting caught on recruiting will be key, and he plans to host recruits this weekend and next weekend. Central Michigan already has lost three big recruits since Bonamego's firing: Detroit Cass Tech wide receiver Kyron McKinnie-Harper and safety Ormondell Dingle, and Detroit King quarterback Dequan Finn.

Evan Petzold is a freelance writer.