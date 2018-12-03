Michigan State swept Michigan in hockey this weekend. (Photo: Michigan athletics)

The Michigan hockey team is No. 15 in the nation in the latest rankings from the USCHO, released Monday.

Michigan (6-6-3) dropped one spot from last week after being swept over the weekend in two games by Michigan State — 4-3 on Friday in East Lansing, and then 2-1 in a shootout Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Interestingly, despite the sweep, Michigan State (6-7-1) was unranked this week.

Michigan Tech (8-5-1) checks in at No. 20 after being unranked last week, and Western Michigan (8-6) checks in at No. 21, just outside the poll.

Lake Superior State (8-6) also received votes.

Massachusetts is No. 1, followed by St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth and Notre Dame.