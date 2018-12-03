Share This Story!
Michigan Tech (8-5-1) checks in at No. 20 after being unranked last week, and Western Michigan (8-6) checks in at No. 21, just outside the poll.
The Detroit News
Published 2:53 p.m. ET Dec. 3, 2018 | Updated 2:53 p.m. ET Dec. 3, 2018
The Michigan hockey team is No. 15 in the nation in the latest rankings from the USCHO, released Monday.
Michigan (6-6-3) dropped one spot from last week after being swept over the weekend in two games by Michigan State — 4-3 on Friday in East Lansing, and then 2-1 in a shootout Saturday in Ann Arbor.
Interestingly, despite the sweep, Michigan State (6-7-1) was unranked this week.
Michigan Tech (8-5-1) checks in at No. 20 after being unranked last week, and Western Michigan (8-6) checks in at No. 21, just outside the poll.
Lake Superior State (8-6) also received votes.
Massachusetts is No. 1, followed by St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth and Notre Dame.
