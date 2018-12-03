Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Jordan Poole. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

After a big week in which it dominated two ranked opponents, undefeated Michigan men's basketball swept the weekly Big Ten awards, announced Monday.

Sophomore guard Jordan Poole was named player of the week, and swingman Ignas Brazdeikis was named freshman of the week.

Poole, in the wins over North Carolina and Purdue, averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, and shot 63.6 percent from the floor, 76.9 percent from 3-point range. He made five 3-pointers in each win.

He's also earning rave reviews for his defense.

He's the first Michigan player of the week since Derrick Walton Jr. in March 2017.

Brazdeikis, meanwhile, averaged 18.0 points and 3.5 rebounds. He had a career-best 24 points in the win over North Carolina, and is Michigan's first freshman of the week since Aubrey Dawkins in March 2015.

Michigan is 8-0 and up to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

In other notable weekly award winners:

►In the Mid-American Conference, Buffalo senior forward Nick Perkins from Ypsilanti was named East Division co-player of the week after averaging 21 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of wins. Other MAC nominees included Central Michigan senior guard Larry Austin Jr., Eastern Michigan senior center Boubacar Toure, Western Michigan senior center Seth DUgan and Kent State senior guard Jaylin Walker (Inkster).